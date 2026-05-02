Deandre Ayton Responds To Rockets Calling Lakers Old, Reveals JJ Redick Challenged Him To Stop Alperen Sengun

The Lakers' center, Deandre Ayton, calmly responds to the Rockets implying that the Lakers are old and also addresses how JJ Redick fueled his motivation to stop Alperen Sengun in Game 6.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Deandre Ayton Responds To Rockets Calling Lakers Old, Reveals JJ Redick Challenged Him To Stop Alperen Sengun
Credits: Imagn Images

The Lakers secured their spot in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs following a resounding 98-78 win over the Rockets in Game 6 to win the series 4-2 overall.

During the postgame media scrum, Deandre Ayton addressed the comments from Rockets players that suggested that they felt they were the better team because they were younger, hence implying that the Lakers are old.

“I’m just glad we were prepared, and we played super physical. We were up to tempo, which, I heard, Houston tried to call us old or whatever, but we were moving fast. We were moving those puppies, man,” said Ayton.

Deandre Ayton was the primary defender on the Rockets’ star player, Alperen Sengun, tonight and managed to hold him to only 5-12 from the floor in an elimination game. When Ayton spoke to the media and revealed that it was a result of a conversation that he had with JJ Redick.

“JJ and the coaches really challenged me to guard Sengun one-on-one…. [In Game 5], they killed us with a lot of cuts to the basket, and they made a lot of shots. I think Sengun had like eight assists, that’s eight assists, one too many,” Ayton added.

“We just wanted to go back to how we guarded them if KD were out there. Guard them straight up, and I took the challenge to my chin. Just putting the team on my back and them trusting me, so it gave me the power to close out possessions, especially when you’re chasing the rebound. So that’s what got everything going, them trusting me.”

The former No. 1 overall pick finished Game 6 with seven points, 16 rebounds, one assist, and one block while going 2-6 from the floor (33.3 FG%). Meanwhile, Sengun only had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and one assist while shooting 41.7% from the field (5-12).

Ayton ended up averaging 11.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 60.4% from the field in this series. He managed to prove that he can not only be a reliable scorer inside the paint if the Lakers space the floor, becoming an inside-outside threat on offense, but he can also be an anchor on defense to protect the rim.

Going into the second round against the OKC Thunder, Ayton will have to go up against Chet Holmgren, who is a whole different challenge altogether. Can Ayton replicate his heroics inside the paint against the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up? Or will Chet Holmgren get the best of him? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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