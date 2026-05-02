Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron Turns Back The Clock In Vintage Performance To Close Out Rockets In Game 6

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving on, and they mainly have LeBron James to thank for it. In a vintage, throwback performance, the 41-year-old superstar turned back the clock to deliver a dominant all-around effort, leading the Lakers to a commanding 98-78 Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets.

From the opening tip, Los Angeles controlled the game with physicality, rebounding, and defensive presence, closing the series convincingly and sending a message heading into the next round against the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers aren’t going down easily, and here are tonight’s player ratings.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST, 3 TOV, 10-25 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-8 FT, 37 MIN

LeBron set the tone early and dictated the game with his scoring and playmaking. While the efficiency wasn’t elite, he consistently got to his spots, created for teammates, and controlled the pace. This was a classic closeout performance—poised, physical, and impactful in every phase.

Rui Hachimura: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 8-15 FG, 5-7 3PT, 35 MIN

Rui Hachimura was lethal as a secondary scorer, spacing the floor and punishing Houston from beyond the arc. His efficiency and shot-making gave the Lakers a huge boost and prevented the Rockets from keying in on LeBron.

Deandre Ayton: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 16 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 2-6 FG, 3-7 FT, 28 MIN

Deandre Ayton dominated the glass and anchored the interior defensively. While his scoring touch wasn’t there, his rebounding presence and rim protection were critical in controlling the paint.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, 35 MIN

Marcus Smart impacted the game with his defense and toughness. He disrupted Houston’s guards, made winning plays, and chipped in timely shooting.

Austin Reaves: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 3 BLK, 7-14 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-1 FT, 31 MIN

Austin Reaves provided solid scoring and surprising rim protection with three blocks. His outside shot didn’t fall, but he contributed in multiple areas.

Jake LaRavia: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 2 TOV, 1 BLK, 3-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 16 MIN

LaRavia brought energy and activity, especially on the glass. Not the most efficient outing, but he played his role well.

Jaxson Hayes: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 3-4 FT, 17 MIN

Hayes was efficient and provided solid interior presence off the bench. Good minutes backing up Ayton.

Luke Kennard: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 1-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 29 MIN

Kennard struggled with his shot but contributed as a passer and secondary playmaker.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3 MIN

Limited minutes and no real impact. Tough to grade, but didn’t contribute.

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-1 FG, 0-2 FT, 3 MIN

Very limited run but showed activity. Small sample.

Nick Smith Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3 MIN

Brief appearance with a made three. Minimal impact otherwise.

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3 MIN

Didn’t score but showed flashes defensively in limited action.