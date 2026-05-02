Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron Turns Back The Clock In Vintage Performance To Close Out Rockets In Game 6

The Los Angeles Lakers rode the brilliance of LeBron James to close out the ice-cold and unmotivated Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the first round.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving on, and they mainly have LeBron James to thank for it. In a vintage, throwback performance, the 41-year-old superstar turned back the clock to deliver a dominant all-around effort, leading the Lakers to a commanding 98-78 Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets.

From the opening tip, Los Angeles controlled the game with physicality, rebounding, and defensive presence, closing the series convincingly and sending a message heading into the next round against the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers aren’t going down easily, and here are tonight’s player ratings.

 

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST, 3 TOV, 10-25 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-8 FT, 37 MIN

LeBron set the tone early and dictated the game with his scoring and playmaking. While the efficiency wasn’t elite, he consistently got to his spots, created for teammates, and controlled the pace. This was a classic closeout performance—poised, physical, and impactful in every phase.

 

Rui Hachimura: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 8-15 FG, 5-7 3PT, 35 MIN

Rui Hachimura was lethal as a secondary scorer, spacing the floor and punishing Houston from beyond the arc. His efficiency and shot-making gave the Lakers a huge boost and prevented the Rockets from keying in on LeBron.

 

Deandre Ayton: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 16 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 2-6 FG, 3-7 FT, 28 MIN

Deandre Ayton dominated the glass and anchored the interior defensively. While his scoring touch wasn’t there, his rebounding presence and rim protection were critical in controlling the paint.

 

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, 35 MIN

Marcus Smart impacted the game with his defense and toughness. He disrupted Houston’s guards, made winning plays, and chipped in timely shooting.

 

Austin Reaves: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 3 BLK, 7-14 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-1 FT, 31 MIN

Austin Reaves provided solid scoring and surprising rim protection with three blocks. His outside shot didn’t fall, but he contributed in multiple areas.

 

Jake LaRavia: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 2 TOV, 1 BLK, 3-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 16 MIN

LaRavia brought energy and activity, especially on the glass. Not the most efficient outing, but he played his role well.

 

Jaxson Hayes: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 3-4 FT, 17 MIN

Hayes was efficient and provided solid interior presence off the bench. Good minutes backing up Ayton.

 

Luke Kennard: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 1-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 29 MIN

Kennard struggled with his shot but contributed as a passer and secondary playmaker.

 

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3 MIN

Limited minutes and no real impact. Tough to grade, but didn’t contribute.

 

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-1 FG, 0-2 FT, 3 MIN

Very limited run but showed activity. Small sample.

 

Nick Smith Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3 MIN

Brief appearance with a made three. Minimal impact otherwise.

 

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3 MIN

Didn’t score but showed flashes defensively in limited action.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Jan 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Michael Porter Jr. Calls The Police On Celina Powell After She Broke Into His House And Leaked His Address On Instagram
Next Article Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. 5 Things We Learned After Lakers Destroy Rockets In Game 6 To Face OKC Thunder In Second Round
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like