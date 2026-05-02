Michael Porter Jr. Calls The Police On Celina Powell After She Broke Into His House And Leaked His Address On Instagram

Nets star Michael Porter Jr. calls for Celina Powell's arrest after being doxxed on Instagram.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. had an interesting day on stream, for more reasons than one. Besides reflecting on his Nuggets days, the period was highlighted by a confrontation with popular Instagram model Celina Powell, who has over three million followers.

Alllegedly, Powell was supposed to join N3on, Steiny, and Michael Porter Jr. on stream today, but things turned ugly after she overheard them plotting to ditch her. In retaliation, she broke into MPJ’s house while he was out and then leaked his address on her Instagram story, forcing him to pack up his expensive jewelry and leave.

Earlier in the stream, Michael Porter Jr. expressed frustration at Powell’s behavior and shock that she would resort to doxxing his address for the world to see. He thought she was making an effort to change, but her dangerous breach of privacy has proven otherwise.

“I don’t want to talk to her, because I stood up for her, like, I even said that I hope she’s turning over a new leaf. I said all that. I don’t know what she’s mad about,” said Michael.

Doxxing isn’t something to be taken lightly. For celebrities like Michael Porter Jr., it can draw large crowds or uninvited spectators, jeopardizing the safety and privacy of their own home. Of course, it also puts his property at risk of theft, which is why he had to start moving his stuff.

It’s a messy situation all around for the NBA swingman, to the point where the police were forced to intervene (although no arrests were made). While it’s far from the most dramatic NBA relationship drama we’ve seen, this isn’t something Michael is accustomed to. While he’s had problems with women before, he tries to set clear boundaries for the one he’s looking to settle down with. One such boundary is that he will not marry a woman who has a kid with another player.

We don’t know Porter Jr.’s history with Celina Powell, but she’s someone who has her web all over the NBA network. For years, she has had ties to several players, including Terry Rozier, whom she accused of supplying her with courtside seat access in exchange for sex. Then there’s Dwight Howard, who reportedly spent over $2 million in one season on strippers alone. Finally, there’s Kelly Oubre Jr., who was caught cheating on his wife in a three-way affair with Powell.

Needless to say, Celina is unashamed about her quest to hook up with NBA stars and seemingly has no problem taking revenge on them when they refuse her advances or leave her feeling disrespected. Messing with her is a dangerous game, and it seems Michael Porter Jr. is learning that lesson the hard way. The best he can hope for now is to mitigate the damage as much as he can while severing all ties with

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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