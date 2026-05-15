Russell Westbrook And Wife Nina Westbrook Share Beautiful College Love Story

In a recent interview, Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina Westbrook, recalled their love story dating back to their college days.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Russell Westbrook and Nina Westbrook recall their college love story. Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World
Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World

Sacramento Kings guard and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook is typically known for his explosive athleticism and his intensity on the court. Off the court, however, Westbrook’s personal life, especially the story of how he met his wife, Nina, is particularly heartwarming.

The couple celebrated 10 years of married life together in August of last year. However, their love story dates back to their college days at UCLA. During a random street interview with “Meet Cutes NYC,” Russell Westbrook and Nina were asked to share more details about how they met and how their relationship progressed.

“We actually met in college, at UCLA,” Nina began. Russell was in college, and I was a minor. When I went to school, visiting as a senior in high school, I was hanging out with Russell in his dorm with my friends.”

“She wanted me,” Westbrook interjected quietly.

In a follow-up question, the interviewer asked the couple what they did on their first date. Nina responded:

“We went to the Cheesecake Factory. Russell was trying to impress me. He’s allergic to shellfish. He ate the crab wonton because I told him to try it, and he had an allergic reaction.”

While laughing at his wife’s retelling of the story, Russell Westbrook was asked whether the wonton was good. To this, he replied:

“It was good. It was worth it. I’m here.”

Having spent 20 years together, the two were asked to list their favorite thing about their partner. Westbrook responded:

“She’s just so sweet and kind even in the most difficult moments that I need.”

To this, Nina added:

“He’s just so generous and giving. It’s the same. He’s really willing to risk his life for the people he loves.”

Finally, the two were asked to share advice with young couples who wanted to make their relationships last.

“If you want it to work, you’re going to have to be open and willing to accept all the different versions of each other,” Nina commented.

Nina’s well-rounded answer offers a glimpse into how she and Russell Westbrook have made it this far in life together. Given the appreciation both showed for each other during the interview, their bond seems deep and genuine.

Both Russell Westbrook and his wife played basketball at UCLA. Although Westbrook moved on to the NBA after his sophomore season, Nina played all four years of college, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a minor in English. She later received a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology.

Six years into their relationship, Westbrook popped the question, and a year later, on August 29, 2015, the couple was married at the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Westbrook’s teammates, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka, and others in attendance.

Since then, the Westbrook family has only grown. After welcoming their first child, Noah, in 2017, the couple had twin daughters, Skye and Jordyn, a year later.

Russell Westbrook is known to be immensely protective of his family. In light of the criticism he faced during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, his response to fans, along with the way his wife defended him, was quite noteworthy.

Currently, Westbrook’s career seems to be in its final stages. While his future in the NBA remains uncertain, it is evident from this interview that he has an extremely supportive family waiting for him at home.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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