John Salley Questions How McDonald’s Sold 6.5 Billion Burgers When There Aren’t Enough Cows

John Salley last ate a McDonald's burger over two decades ago.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
John Salley Questions How McDonald’s Served 6.5 Billion Burgers When There Aren’t Enough Cows
Credit: Fadeaway World

Former NBA player John Salley turned vegan post-retirement, and he is quite skeptical of all these beef burgers sold in fast-food joints. During an appearance on the Stepping Into The Fire podcast, Salley questioned where all these cows are coming from.

“How are they selling 6.5 billion burgers?” Salley asked. “There’s not that many cows. And it can’t just be going to McDonald’s. So it can’t just be meat… Not wanting to mention the company, but when I heard that, I just started thinking about it. It can’t sustain. We can’t eat that much. Or it can’t be beef that we’re eating.”

Host Jamie Blyth hilariously asked if the company’s name rhymed with McDonald’s, and Salley, who chose to go vegan in 2006, declined to comment. The 61-year-old obviously was referring to them, but he got his numbers wrong.

McDonald’s claims to sell about 6.5 million burgers globally every day. That comes to about 2.4 billion burgers a year.

Now, not all of these are beef, but even if they do consider that they are, it’s not hard to explain the number. A standard McDonald’s beef patty weighs 1.6 oz. A single cow, on average, might get you around 500 pounds of meat. If we go by this math, it’s 5000 burgers from one cow. For 6.5 million a day, you’d need 1,300 cows.

Even if you increase the patty size to the biggest one, which is 4 oz, the number doesn’t exactly get outrageous. You’d then be looking at 3,250 cows per day for 6.5 million burgers.

While we can’t say for sure what is and isn’t in those patties, the 6.5 million number is achievable. That’s not the only thing Salley has doubts about, though.

“You would laugh at some of the things Americans would not do,” Salley said. “And they would be like, ‘Oh, I’m not doing that,’ but they have no idea that they would go to McDonald’s and eat a burger that doesn’t decay. So just think about that, think about all the burgers you’ve had. Think about all the cheese, which is a fake thing. Think about all the bread, which is not bread.”

Salley revealed the last time he had a burger from McDonald’s was 23 years ago. He has turned to a plant-based diet and is extremely happy with his decision.

Salley wishes others would do so choose to do so as well and has been speaking about its benefits on Instagram. He claimed his source of protein is the same as that of a cow.

“The same place the cow gets it,” Salley said. “Green leafy vegetables. So you get more protein out of a green leafy vegetable that’s bioavailable to a human body.”

When asked if he was claiming you’d get more protein from broccoli than a piece of chicken, Salley said it would have to be a collard green. Plant-based diets are certainly starting to become more common. It is viewed as a healthier option than consuming meat, especially today, when there are concerns about injections and whatnot.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Russell Westbrook and Nina Westbrook recall their college love story. Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World Russell Westbrook And Wife Nina Westbrook Share Beautiful College Love Story
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like