Russell Westbrook Reflects On Being A Father Of Three: "I've Been Blessed And So Grateful"

Russell Westbrook feels he has been blessed and is proud of the bond he shares with his children.

The father of three has seen better times of late on the hardwood, coming off as the sixth man for the misfiring Los Angeles Lakers unit, but when it comes to his personal life, he's happy with the way life is panning out.

Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit, the point guard reflected on life as a father and said he was grateful for it. According to People, Westbrook opened up about life outside of basketball.

"I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, while adding that the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids."

"That to me is what I'm most proud of. And taking 'em to school, picking them up, that to me keeps me whole and it keeps me going,"

Westbrook shares three children with his wife Nina. He has twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3, and a son Noah, 5.

He also thanked his wife for her support, while also adding that her "sacrifices" were instrumental.

"I do think that it should be acknowledged and you should be proud of that. Just to sacrifice and through all these years, of so many different changes, and a lot of the changes honestly have been based around me and my career and what I've been doing."

This surely comes off as a pleasant piece of news, given how he was subject to trolls and slander since he joined the Lakers ranks.

Russell Westbrook Has Thrived In His Role As Sixth Man For the Lakers

Russell Westbrook has been a different player for the Los Angeles Lakers after he came off the bench. Since then, his numbers have bumped up to 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.

The 34-year-old's contribution and subsequent success as the sixth man also had Lakers coach Darvin Ham gunning for him to win Sixth Man of the Year.

Darvin Ham says one of his goals is to get Russell Westbrook in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation.

Westbrook will now suit up to take on the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers are currently 3-10 and placed 14th in the Western Conference. With life looking bright on the domestic front, it's safe to say the guard's only focus can now be on the hardwood.

