NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Continued Success Off The Bench: "Revenge Season Begins Now"

Russell Westbrook has been an absolute revelation for the Los Angeles Lakers ever since he came off the bench and has played his part in the two wins for the side so far.

Despite Westbrook's good run, the team is yet to hit their straps and convert their starts to wins. While the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have managed to put up points on the board consistently, the rest of the team is yet to come good and help the side dish out more victories.

In the last four games, the guard has averaged 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. In addition, he boasts a 50.9 FG % and a 41.2 3PT %. This has fans talking highly of the constantly-underfire Westbrook.

Westbrook's bench role has seen a more explosive version that was pretty much invisible over the last season. At the start of the season, the 33-year-old was slammed for his performances and the conversations about trading him only grew louder.

Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham Wants Russell Westbrook To Win Sixth Man Of The Year

Russell Westbrook playing as the side's sixth man for the first time since his rookie career has worked well for the Lakers, and much of the praise was directed towards Darvin Ham, who has brought some spunk and defensive teeth to the team.

With the guard publicly acknowledging that the move has been beneficial for the team, his coach also endorsed him to win the sixth man of the year, although it has been fairly early days. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Darvin Ham says one of his goals is to get Russell Westbrook in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation.

Per Silver Screen And Roll, Ham was lavish in his praise for Westbrook:

“Russ had a helluva night,” head coach Darvin Ham said the win against the New Orleans Pelicans “In the last three games, he’s been phenomenal. One of my goals selfishly is to get him in the conversation for sixth man of the year at some point, and why not start now? We were dragging in the mud early in the game, he came in and gave us a huge, huge boost. So his fingerprints were definitely all over this game in a positive, productive manner.”

The Lakers will need more of Westbrook's consistency and tenacity if they have any chances of making the postseason and beyond. With a massive clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers coming up, it remains to be seen if he can continue the solid work.