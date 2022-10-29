Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing

Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing

Russell Westbrook's frustrations mount as the Los Angeles Lakers continue on their freefall. The result refused to change as they lost 0-5 after the Minnesota Timberwolves trounced them 111-102 in overtime.

The contest also saw Westbrook come off the bench for the first time. He finished with an impressive 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in the 33 minutes he took the floor, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers lost their fifth game in a row.

Speaking to the media post the defeat, Westbrook was trademark candid when he said his sacrifices weren't helping and that was difficult while adding a small pinch of optimism.

“From Day 1, like I mentioned, I’ve said (I’m a) guy who’s willing to do whatever for the team,” Russ said postgame. “I’ve sacrificed whatever it is that need to be sacrificed. Parts of the game that I’ve done for years to accommodate whatever it is that the coach needs me to do. And I’ll continue doing that.”

 He also added:

“Hell yea. Coming off last season. Sacrificing. OK. Sacrificing more, and you’re still losing. It’s difficult. Especially playing, and doing things I know I can be able to help out our guys. And I’ll continue to do whatever is asked of me. We’ll figure it out and get on the board.”

The explosive point guard coming off the bench might become an eventuality as coach Darvin Ham indicated, and even added some praise for cranking the intensity "up a notch."

Will Russell Westbrook Be The Lakers Sixth Man Going Forward?

By the looks of it, it appears that the theory of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench will be a certainty. 

The guard, for all his athleticism, has still been something of a clogger when it comes to sharing the space with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but his experience and his ability to create the odd extended scoring spurts will benefit the side during the non-James and Davis minutes.

Further adding to this was James' praise of the 33-year-old for giving the Lakers the jolt when they needed it.

“He was great. Definitely catapulted us. He was great all game.”

The Lakers are still battling the fact that they lack shooting, and while all signs point to a trade that involves Westbrook, there is no blaming him today for the kind of effort he put in. Now Los Angeles will only hope that the results go their way. They will take on the Denver Nuggets next at home hoping to arrest the slide.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing

By Aaron Abhishek
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
NBA Media

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."

By Nico Martinez
Ja Morant Says The Grizzlies Would Have Beat The Warriors In 2022 Playoffs Without Injuries: "I Felt Like We Had It.”
NBA Media

Ja Morant Says The Grizzlies Would Have Beat The Warriors In 2022 Playoffs Without Injuries: "I Felt Like We Had It.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."
NBA Media

LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."

By Gautam Varier
Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss
NBA Media

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James
NBA Media

''What Are We Taking For Granted?'': Shannon Sharpe Takes Shots At LeBron James' Cryptic Message

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."
NBA Media

NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Video: When Russell Westbrook Put Up The First 50-PT Triple Double Since Kareem In 1995

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Adam Silver
NBA Media

League Owners Could Cause Next NBA Lockout Trying To Replace Salary Cap With An 'Upper Salary Limit' On Next CBA Contract

By Nico Martinez
ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One
NBA Media

ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight

By Orlando Silva