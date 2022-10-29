Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook's frustrations mount as the Los Angeles Lakers continue on their freefall. The result refused to change as they lost 0-5 after the Minnesota Timberwolves trounced them 111-102 in overtime.

The contest also saw Westbrook come off the bench for the first time. He finished with an impressive 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in the 33 minutes he took the floor, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers lost their fifth game in a row.

Speaking to the media post the defeat, Westbrook was trademark candid when he said his sacrifices weren't helping and that was difficult while adding a small pinch of optimism.

“From Day 1, like I mentioned, I’ve said (I’m a) guy who’s willing to do whatever for the team,” Russ said postgame. “I’ve sacrificed whatever it is that need to be sacrificed. Parts of the game that I’ve done for years to accommodate whatever it is that the coach needs me to do. And I’ll continue doing that.”

He also added:

“Hell yea. Coming off last season. Sacrificing. OK. Sacrificing more, and you’re still losing. It’s difficult. Especially playing, and doing things I know I can be able to help out our guys. And I’ll continue to do whatever is asked of me. We’ll figure it out and get on the board.”

The explosive point guard coming off the bench might become an eventuality as coach Darvin Ham indicated, and even added some praise for cranking the intensity "up a notch."

Will Russell Westbrook Be The Lakers Sixth Man Going Forward?

By the looks of it, it appears that the theory of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench will be a certainty.

The guard, for all his athleticism, has still been something of a clogger when it comes to sharing the space with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but his experience and his ability to create the odd extended scoring spurts will benefit the side during the non-James and Davis minutes.

Further adding to this was James' praise of the 33-year-old for giving the Lakers the jolt when they needed it.

“He was great. Definitely catapulted us. He was great all game.”

The Lakers are still battling the fact that they lack shooting, and while all signs point to a trade that involves Westbrook, there is no blaming him today for the kind of effort he put in. Now Los Angeles will only hope that the results go their way. They will take on the Denver Nuggets next at home hoping to arrest the slide.