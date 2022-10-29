Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"

Skip to main content

Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season.

And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.

Russell Westbrook Shines In First Game Off The Bench This Season

In what has otherwise been an ugly season for Westbrook, he actually played pretty well on Friday, pouring in 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on the night. On Twitter, fans couldn't help but be hopeful after his bench debut.

Westbrook is best with the ball in his hands, and coming off the bench allows him to do that as the orchestrator of the offense. It's really no surprise that he found success with the second unit.

The question is, how will he handle a permanent bench role?

According to Kendrick Perkins, the answer isn't good.

In a recent appearance on NBA Today, league analyst (and former big man) Kendrick Perkins went out and blatantly said that he doesn't think Westbrook is going to handle it well at all.

"This is an audition for Russell Westbrook," said Perkins. "Not just to help the Lakers get wins but because the rest of the world is going to be watching to see how he handles this situation. And I honestly don't believe he is going to handle it well. Just remember, the reason he missed the last game was because he had a hamstring injury that he basically blamed on Darvin Ham and the coaching staff for having to come in off the bench because he wasn't used to that. I'm telling y'all this right now, Russell Westbrook is not happy about this situation and this is just the first step of the ending of Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers."

With season averages of 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, Westbrook is having a pretty rough season by his standards and the Lakers will certainly need more from him if they want any hope of salvaging this campaign. Tonight was a good start but it ultimately proved nothing.

For now, all they can do is put out what they have, hope for the best, and wait until the opportunity comes to make the move they feel is right for them.

