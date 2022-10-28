Skip to main content

Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers.""

9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is about to reach a major crossroads in his career. After over a year of struggle and turmoil with the Lakers, the decision has been made to bring him off the bench once again, and how he handles it may very well determine his future with the franchise.

While some are optimistic about this move for Russ and the Lakers, others aren't so accepting. In a recent appearance on NBA Today, league analyst (and former big man) Kendrick Perkins went out and blatantly said that he doesn't think Westbrook is going to handle it well at all.

"This is an audition for Russell Westbrook," said Perkins. "Not just to help the Lakers get wins but because the rest of the world is going to be watching to see how he handles this situation. And I honestly don't believe he is going to handle it well. Just remember, the reason he missed the last game was because he had a hamstring injury that he basically blamed on Darvin Ham and the coaching staff for having to come in off the bench because he wasn't used to that. I'm telling y'all this right now, Russell Westbrook is not happy about this situation and this is just the first step of the ending of Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers."

How Will Russell Westbrook React To Coming Off The Bench?

At 0-4 on the season, coach Ham made the right call in bringing Westbrook off the bench. If it helps his team offensively, then it's definitely the right move to make. Unfortunately, Westbrook hasn't handled benching well in the past.

When he came off the bench this pre-season, he used it as the source of blame for his hamstring injury.

“Absolutely, I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," said Westbrook. "Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to try to stay warm and loose. And for me, obviously, the way I play the game, fast-paced, quick, stop-and-go, and I just happened to put myself in. I felt something, didn't know what it was but wasn't going to risk it in a preseason game. But definitely wasn't something I was used to, wasn’t warm enough. And that’s something I wasn’t accustomed to.”

History says that Russ isn't going to be okay with a bench role, but only time will tell if he's had some kind of change of heart.

For now, all Lakers fans can do is hope and pray for the best as he makes his return for the Lakers tonight. 0-4, against a talented Timberwolves team, tonight's matchup should be the ultimate test for these Lakers. Let's see how they respond.

