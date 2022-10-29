Skip to main content

LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."

LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."

With the Los Angeles Lakers having started the season 0-4, new head coach Darvin Ham had to change this up a bit. The front office had seemingly refused to make any changes to this roster till Thanksgiving, so Ham had to make do with making some adjustments to what he already had with him.

He decided it was time to experiment with Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and it is something the Lakers will stick with for the foreseeable future. Ham had made the call to have Westbrook come off the bench in their final preseason game as well, but Russ exited that one with a hamstring injury in the first quarter, so we weren't really able to get a good look at how it would work out. Westbrook played the whole game this time around and the results were promising.

LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bench

Russ had his second-highest scoring game of the season as he finished with 18 points to go with 8 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and a block. He was inefficient, but there were still a lot of promising signs, and Lakers fans were encouraged by what they saw. LeBron James also complimented Russ when he was talking to the media after the game.

It is just one step at a time. Westbrook wasn't suddenly going to have a terrific game just because his role changed, but he was more effective than usual, which is a positive. If he can completely embrace this role, then we expect him to keep getting better as the season goes on.

Despite this positive though, the Lakers still lost the game 111-102 for their 5th straight defeat to start the season and the fans in the arena trolled them with '0-5' chants. One contributing factor to this defeat was that they didn't have Anthony Davis, who fell short of his goal of playing all 82 games by missing a game this early on due to injury. The injuries just keep piling up for Davis and he isn't going to get healthier as he turns 30 next year. The Lakers at some point will have to consider their options as it is becoming more apparent with the passing day that you cannot rely on Davis to stay healthy. The problem, however, is that his stock is as low as it has ever been at this point, so they won't get much in return, which makes a trade unlikely. They're stuck with what they have and it, unfortunately, might not be enough to even earn a spot in the playoffs.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."
NBA Media

LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."

By Gautam Varier
Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss
NBA Media

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

''What Are We Taking For Granted?'': Shannon Sharpe Takes Shots At LeBron James' Cryptic Message

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."
NBA Media

NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Video: When Russell Westbrook Put Up The First 50-PT Triple Double Since Kareem In 1995

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Adam Silver
NBA Media

League Owners Could Cause Next NBA Lockout Trying To Replace Salary Cap With An 'Upper Salary Limit' On Next CBA Contract

By Nico Martinez
ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One
NBA Media

ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Claims Brooklyn Nets Are ''Creamy And They're Soft In The Middle''
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Claims Brooklyn Nets Are ''Creamy And They're Soft In The Middle''

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Reveals The Phoenix Suns Didn't Want To Send Deandre Ayton And Mikal Bridges For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Revealed The Phoenix Suns Didn't Want To Send Deandre Ayton And Mikal Bridges For Kevin Durant

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Disappointed In Anthony Davis After He Misses First Game Of The Season: "His Goal Was To Play All 82 Games And He Couldn’t Even Last 5 Games..."

By Nico Martinez
The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team
NBA

The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team

By Eddie Bitar