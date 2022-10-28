Lakers Fans Are Disappointed In Anthony Davis After He Misses First Game Of The Season: "His Goal Was To Play All 82 Games And He Couldn’t Even Last 5 Games..."

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to an ugly start this season, but it's not yet too late to turn things around. With a little bit of effort, communication, and patience, the Lakers can become the team they hope to be one day.

But first, they will need a show of stability from Anthony Davis, who has been in and out of the lineup since winning the championship in 2020.

With so many games missed over the past few seasons, Davis set one of his early goals to play all 82 games.

"Honestly, just the past couple of seasons I've had, for me, it's not been good years," said Davis. "My personal goal is, one, to play as much as I can out of the 82 [games], and two, to get back to the level of basketball I know I'm capable of playing, which is being elite and dominant... If I do that, the rest takes care of itself. Whatever happens, happens. I'd rather have a championship. My personal goal is to be on the floor for every game and get back to being the dominant basketball player I know I am capable of being."

Unfortunately for AD, that objective has officially failed as reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

It could also mean that Russell Westbrook, who was supposed to come off the bench tonight, could remain in the starting lineup until Davis' return.

Either way, it's more bad news for the Lakers who will not have to face the talent-stacked Timberwolves without their second-best player. Long-term, Lakers fans have some concerns that Davis will struggle to stay healthy this season -- and it showed tonight in their reaction to the news.

When the Lakers initially traded for Davis, they thought he would eventually take over when LeBron aged out. They never imagined that, almost four years later, that LeBron would still have to carry the squad in AD's place.

Talentwise, Davis has it all. But the guy just can't stay healthy, and I'd be lying if I said it hasn't held the Lakers back.

Tonight marks just one missed game for AD, but it's certainly not a good sign for him to be missing action this early on. And for a team that's desperate for a win, they don't really have the time to wait on Davis to get right.