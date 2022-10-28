Skip to main content

''What Are We Taking For Granted?'': Shannon Sharpe Takes Shots At LeBron James' Cryptic Message

LeBron James

As one of the most popular athletes on the planet, people listen when LeBron James speaks. So when the King posted a rather cryptic message on his Instagram this week, it sparked a number of curious reactions from the NBA community.

Here's the post, which went live just hours after the Lakers fell to 0-4 on the season.

Well, it does seem like something is bothering LeBron right now after he shared an Instagram post, seemingly calling out his haters and those who doubt that he can do something good with the Lakers this season. Sharing a video of himself dunking the basketball, LeBron wrote a short but strong caption.

"How long will you be taken for granted….. 💭 👑. Keep going kid..."

It's unclear what he meant by that, but it looks like LeBron is reaching his limit. The King entered this season with renewed hopes following an offseason where the Lakers signed Darvin Ham as their new head coach and added more veteran presence to the roster while making some trades to shake things up. 

Shannon Sharpe Sends A Message To LeBron After Controversial Instagram Message

James did not elaborate any further on the post, but it didn't take long for people to come up with their own theories on its meaning.

But for Shannon Sharpe, who is usually a huge supporter of LeBron, he didn't even bother speculating. Instead, he just called out LeBron for being so cryptic while his team remains winless on the season.

“I don’t take LeBron James' greatness for granted. It’s impressive he's played for 20 years but LeBron, you’re 0-4 what are we taking for granted?” “If you were 2-2 maybe, or 3-1, maybe people would look at it different. You’re 0-4. You came close to winning one game. You came close to beating Portland. And you should have won that ballgame.”

LeBron does this every year. Whenever he has a rough start or a bad game, he always makes sure to take note of his critics and haters. Usually, he's able to get back at them later.

In this case, though, the Lakers may be too far gone for even LeBron to make something out of them. Perhaps, instead of spreading messages through Instagram captions, LeBron should keep his focus on the court and on the team.

