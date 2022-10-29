Skip to main content

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss

How things can change in just a couple of years. Think back to the end of the 2019-20 NBA season, when the Lakers had just won their 17th NBA title while the Minnesota Timberwolves were second from bottom in the Western Conference after a 19-win season.

Fast forward to now and it's suddenly the Timberwolves who are trending upward while the Lakers are languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference. Minnesota beat LA 111-102 for their second straight win to improve to 4-2 on the season and the loss left the Lakers with a dismal 0-5 record.

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant 0-5 After Fifth Straight Loss

It was a fairly close game for the most part and the Lakers had a chance to cut the Timberwolves' lead to just 3 points with just over a minute remaining, only for Troy Brown Jr. to step out of bounds on the corner, which ended the game as a contest. The Lakers tried till the end but it wasn't enough and towards the end of the game, the fans in the arena trolled them with '0-5' chants.

Who would have thought a day like this would ever come? We won't be surprised if chants like this pick up in other arenas too, as long as the Lakers keep losing. They face the Nuggets next, but fortunately, the game is at home, so there shouldn't be '0-6' chants even if they lose, which is pretty likely.

The Lakers and their fans probably felt that this season surely couldn't be as bad as the last one, but it has somehow been worse and you really don't see any light at the end of the tunnel. Anthony Davis is already injured this early into the season and if he is breaking down this quickly after having had such a long offseason, then you wonder if there is even a point in keeping him around. He is obviously a great asset to the team when he's healthy, but he just can't stay on the court for an extended period of time.

One of the few positives to come out of this game for the Lakers was that Russell Westbrook looked good coming off the bench. It is probably the best role for him on this team and maybe it will help them down the road, but for now, there is just more pain and misery in LA.

YOU MAY LIKE

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss
NBA Media

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

''What Are We Taking For Granted?'': Shannon Sharpe Takes Shots At LeBron James' Cryptic Message

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."
NBA Media

NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Video: When Russell Westbrook Put Up The First 50-PT Triple Double Since Kareem In 1995

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Adam Silver
NBA Media

League Owners Could Cause Next NBA Lockout Trying To Replace Salary Cap With An 'Upper Salary Limit' On Next CBA Contract

By Nico Martinez
ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One
NBA Media

ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Claims Brooklyn Nets Are ''Creamy And They're Soft In The Middle''
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Claims Brooklyn Nets Are ''Creamy And They're Soft In The Middle''

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Reveals The Phoenix Suns Didn't Want To Send Deandre Ayton And Mikal Bridges For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Revealed The Phoenix Suns Didn't Want To Send Deandre Ayton And Mikal Bridges For Kevin Durant

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Disappointed In Anthony Davis After He Misses First Game Of The Season: "His Goal Was To Play All 82 Games And He Couldn’t Even Last 5 Games..."

By Nico Martinez
The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team
NBA

The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team

By Eddie Bitar
Klay Thompson Reveals Devin Booker Was One Of The First People To Check On Him After He Tore His ACL: "He Said, 'You Know The Shooting Guard Battle Won't Be The Same'. That Meant A Lot To Me."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals Devin Booker Was One Of The First People To Check On Him After He Tore His ACL: "He Said, 'You Know The Shooting Guard Battle Won't Be The Same'. That Meant A Lot To Me."

By Orlando Silva