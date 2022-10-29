Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

How things can change in just a couple of years. Think back to the end of the 2019-20 NBA season, when the Lakers had just won their 17th NBA title while the Minnesota Timberwolves were second from bottom in the Western Conference after a 19-win season.

Fast forward to now and it's suddenly the Timberwolves who are trending upward while the Lakers are languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference. Minnesota beat LA 111-102 for their second straight win to improve to 4-2 on the season and the loss left the Lakers with a dismal 0-5 record.

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant 0-5 After Fifth Straight Loss

It was a fairly close game for the most part and the Lakers had a chance to cut the Timberwolves' lead to just 3 points with just over a minute remaining, only for Troy Brown Jr. to step out of bounds on the corner, which ended the game as a contest. The Lakers tried till the end but it wasn't enough and towards the end of the game, the fans in the arena trolled them with '0-5' chants.

Who would have thought a day like this would ever come? We won't be surprised if chants like this pick up in other arenas too, as long as the Lakers keep losing. They face the Nuggets next, but fortunately, the game is at home, so there shouldn't be '0-6' chants even if they lose, which is pretty likely.

The Lakers and their fans probably felt that this season surely couldn't be as bad as the last one, but it has somehow been worse and you really don't see any light at the end of the tunnel. Anthony Davis is already injured this early into the season and if he is breaking down this quickly after having had such a long offseason, then you wonder if there is even a point in keeping him around. He is obviously a great asset to the team when he's healthy, but he just can't stay on the court for an extended period of time.

One of the few positives to come out of this game for the Lakers was that Russell Westbrook looked good coming off the bench. It is probably the best role for him on this team and maybe it will help them down the road, but for now, there is just more pain and misery in LA.