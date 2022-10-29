Skip to main content

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"

Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.

The latest defeat came at the hands of the Timberwolves, as the Lakers lost 111-102 to fall to 0-5 on the season. They are just 1 of 2 teams yet to pick up a win this season and are at the bottom of the Western Conference.

The Lakers got some bad news before the game even started, as Anthony Davis was ruled out for this one, which was not ideal as they faced the Twin Towers in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. They did get somewhat of a boost with Russell Westbrook's return, but it wasn't enough and NBA fans destroyed the team for losing yet again.

"these guys are terrible at basketball"

"They really should ask lebron where he wants to go and trade him there and start a rebuild. Save the embarrassment"

"They will set a new record and go completely winless this season!"

"I’m not even surprised …the guys on this team just aren’t good and they haven’t been together long at all."

"About to be 0-6...playing the Nuggets next 😂"

"77 games left in the season, but can you see the Lakers turning this around at all? They are going to mortgage their entire future just to have a shot at a play-in game. What’s going to change to help them win?"

"I’m guessing the Will Smith pep talk didnt take."

"They’re going 0-10"

"Good maybe now they'll scrap the team should've done it years ago"

"L05 Angeles Lakers"

"MJ would never"

"2010 Nets would beat them"

"They’re not making the playoffs"

"Lakers ain't never winning a game until they start making moves"

"Not 1, but 2…3…4…5 Ls"

"Call it how it is bro. They trash"

"they would lose to the 2012 Charlotte Bobcats"

"0-82 still in play."

"bron is cooked right now"

"They let the Magic get a game before they did. LMFAOOOO."

The Timberwolves' Big 3 of Gobert, Towns, and Anthony Edwards combined for 72 points and the Lakers' anemic offense couldn't keep up with them. LeBron led the way with 28 points while Russell Westbrook had 18 off the bench, in what was a solid display on his part, but no one else did anything of note.

The Lakers need to make changes, as they are wasting LeBron's final years in the league. At this point, you really start wondering where that first win is going to come from, with Stephen A. Smith saying might be 0-11. 0-6 seems like a pretty safe bet for now, as they go up against the Nuggets next, who already beat them 110-99 earlier this week.

