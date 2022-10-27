Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Tells The Lakers To Trade LeBron James: "They Might Actually Start Off The Season 0-11."

LeBron James

There was a time when LeBron James was once considered untouchable by the NBA community. To even consider trading him was, at one point, akin to committing treason. But, in Laker land, the severity of their situation has completely challenged the status quo.

After failing to swap Russell Westbrook for a better-fitting player, LeBron had no choice but to run it back with the big three, and things haven't exactly gone well.

At 0-4 on the season, and more losses likely on the way, the early prognosis for the Lakers does not look good. Things have now gotten so bad that even trading LeBron James himself is no longer off the table.

Stephen A. Smith Urges The Lakers To Trade LeBron James Amid Poor Start

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka have a tight relationship with LeBron James, but drastic times call for drastic measures, and this Lakers team is in a state of emergency right now. It's why Stephen A. Smith thinks they are better off just trading LeBron for the sake of getting back some assets in return.

"I wasn't saying to trade LeBron James because it's LeBron James' fault. What I was saying was, he's the only thing of value that you have. You're the Los Angeles Lakers, you're Jeanie Buss -- you're gonna have to do this. The Lakers are just not good. So I would say to you, again, this is not a knock against LeBron. LeBron is LeBron. LeBron can go to a multitude of teams and win a championship. What I'm saying to you is this: you're Jeanie Buss especially since you might contemplate selling the team, Lakers are on a fast track to nowhere. They can actually start the season 0-11."

It's important to remember that Jeanie Buss thinks very highly of LeBron James, and any trade involving him would almost immediately get shot down by the team owner herself.

“With LeBron we have a line of communication between the two of us, and he knows that he can reach me anytime and vice versa,” said Buss on her relationship with James. “I think he feels appreciated. I know I appreciate that he signed an extension to stay here and continue to lead the Laker team. He’s a fantastic leader both on and off the court. I feel like we’re blessed to have him as a Laker. I want to see him retire as a Laker.”

We all know that Jeanie Buss is not going to let the Lakers trade LeBron James.... but should she? Considering the reality of the current situation, there aren't many options left for the Lakers that don't involve blowing it up.

If they end up starting 0-11, it might just push them to consider more extreme methods of change.

