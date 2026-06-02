Scottie Pippen’s Son Opens Up On Larsa Pippen’s Affair With Future; Reveals Painful Aftermath

The NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a public divorce with his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, that got finalized in 2021 after reports of alleged affairs and growing tensions between the couple. Years later, his son, Preston Pippen, seems to have confirmed that his mother was seeing the renowned rapper, Future, during her marriage with the NBA legend.

Preston appeared on the Netflix reality show, Calabasas Confidential, where in episodes four and six, he spoke about his parents’ divorce and the aftermath he had to face because of it.

The 23-year-old son of the NBA legend initially said that his mother was in a weird place after her marriage ended and found a “new relationship per usual.”

“I’m glad I’m not dealing with it all so [up] close,” said Preston. “It kind of sucks when your parents are divorced. That’s one thing, and then once they start dating, it’s another thing. If they get remarried, then it’s a bigger thing.”

Preston admitted there was “no age” at which a person is comfortable with hearing the news of the end of their parents’ marriage. He added that his mother received “a lot of exposure” at the time.

“It was just all over the place. You would think, at that age, when you’re going to school, that it is safe and you’re dodging the drama at home. People I thought were my friends would make jokes, and there’s already so much noise in the house.”

“My parents got divorced when I was 15, and it was really tough because there was an affair,” Preston said, referring to his mom Larsa’s alleged affair with Future before officially separating from Scottie.

“Kids at school, like my friends, would play music by a rapper that my mom was taking to at the time, and it was just s—-y,” he continued. “I am removed from it now, so it’s easy to kind of talk about.”

Less than half a decade after their divorce was finalized, Scottie and Larsa Pippen’s kids are still feeling the effects of the aftermath of their divorce, but have now come to terms with the reality.

Even Scotty Pippen Jr, who plays for the Grizzlies, apparently faces shade from opposing players to this day about his mother’s alleged affair with Future.

While Preston has not specifically confirmed that the affair was with Future, Larsa Pippen herself has previously hinted at her romantic relationship with the rapper in 2021, but in 2025 confirmed that she wasn’t cheating on Scottie with Future when she dated him in 2015.

She has also previously confirmed that she was dating Tristan Thompson before the Kardashians even entered the picture. But considering that Preston confirmed she had been in several relationships, “the affair” he mentioned could be either.

But nonetheless, it doesn’t change the fact that Preston had to face the aftermath in the real world for the alleged actions of his mother. Irrespective of whether there’s any truth to the world thinking she cheated on Scottie Pippen with Future or not.