Myron Gardner Appears To Troll Scotty Pippen Jr. Using Future Track Referencing Larsa Pippen

Myron Gardner’s Future song choice fuels fresh tension with Scotty Pippen Jr.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Oct 6, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) dribbles around a screen set by forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) on Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Myron Gardner might have taken the rivalry a step further, and the internet noticed immediately.

Days after his on-court altercation with Scotty Pippen Jr., the Miami Heat forward posted an Instagram story featuring Future’s track ‘Thought It Was a Drought.’

Myron Gardner Appears To Troll Scotty Pippen Jr. Using Future Track Referencing Larsa Pippen
Credit: Myron Gardner/ Instagram

On the surface, it looked like a random music choice. Given the context, it felt far more pointed.

The reference was hard to ignore. Scotty Pippen Jr.’s mother, Larsa Pippen, previously dated rapper Future following her separation from Scottie Pippen. Over the years, rumors swirled that Future was involved during the marriage, allegations Larsa has publicly denied. She has stated that she and Scottie were separated in 2016 and that her relationship with Future began afterward, describing it as an organic connection during a difficult period in her life.

Regardless of the timeline, the optics of Gardner using a Future song immediately after a heated clash with Pippen Jr. did not go unnoticed.

The incident between Gardner and Pippen Jr. occurred late in the fourth quarter of Miami’s 136-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. After Pippen drained a three-pointer, Gardner bumped him from behind, sending him to the floor. Pippen retaliated with a forceful shove, and both players were ejected. The NBA later fined each player $35,000, though neither received a suspension.

Pippen described the contact as a cheap shot, saying he was hit when he did not see it coming. Gardner insisted it was incidental, explaining that his momentum carried him into Pippen while hustling back on defense. He even added that he did not know much about Scotty, joking that he knew more about Scottie Pippen Sr.

Then came the Instagram story.

Fans quickly connected the dots. Social media lit up with reactions labeling Gardner a menace and praising the subtle trolling. Whether intentional or coincidental, the timing was impeccable from a narrative standpoint. Posting a Future song, given the history surrounding the Pippen family, felt like an extra jab layered on top of the on-court confrontation.

It also highlights how today’s NBA drama extends far beyond the hardwood. Social media has become a secondary battleground where players can needle opponents without saying a word directly. A song choice can be louder than a quote.

To be fair, Gardner never explicitly mentioned Pippen or his family in the post. Music is subjective, and Future is a widely streamed artist. Still, in the hyper-aware world of NBA fandom, context is everything.

For Pippen Jr., who has been carving out his own identity separate from his Hall of Fame father, the episode adds another layer of unwanted attention. He has focused on earning respect through performance, not headlines tied to family narratives.

As for Gardner, whether he meant to troll or simply enjoy a playlist, the moment has already taken on a life of its own. The Grizzlies and Heat will not meet again this season, so any on-court continuation will have to wait.

Until then, one Instagram story has kept the tension simmering.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article “LeBron James Don’t Eat No Dog Food” – Eddie House Shares Hilarious Heat Story
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like