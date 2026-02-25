Russell Westbrook Claims He’s The Most Athletic NBA Player Ever: “Check The Numbers”

By virtue of being one of the most competitive leagues in world sport, the NBA has been graced by some of the most gifted athletes. Even among these, however, Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook rates himself as the most athletic in NBA history.

In a recent video, Russell Westbrook was approached and asked whether he wished he were athletic. The Kings’ guard confidently responded by stating:

“Do I wish? What do you mean wish? I’m the most athletic. All time. Ever. Don’t even question that. Better check the numbers.”

Although Westbrook seemed prepared to list out his career highlights, the nine-time All-Star composed himself and walked away. While this may be considered funny, it may instead be a display of humility.

In his prime, Russell Westbrook was among the most explosive guards the NBA had ever seen. While being exceptionally gifted as an offensive player, Westbrook leveraged his unique physical gifts to routinely carve up defenses.

In the 2014-15 season, Westbrook was at his physical peak. Apart from recording a top speed of 21.6 mph, the guard could reportedly cover the length of the basketball court in just 3.36 seconds.

While players such as De’Aaron Fox and John Wall also have a solid case for being considered the quickest in NBA history, Westbrook’s top speed is certainly a cut above the rest.

Apart from his speed, Russell Westbrook was also known for his phenomenal jumping ability. While his pre-draft workout listed his vertical jump at 36.5″, reports suggest that his in-game performance increased dramatically, as he reportedly recorded a 41″ vertical jump during a game in 2015.

These traits contributed to an incredible catalog of dunks. With an estimated 652 dunks recorded over the course of his career, Westbrook asserts his position as the NBA’s all-time leader in dunks by a point guard.

Barring his dunking prowess, Westbrook’s leaping ability doesn’t measure up as well as his speed. With players such as Michael Jordan and Jason Richardson boasting vertical jumps of well over 45″, Westbrook falls short.

Although the guard relied on his explosive speed to generate more momentum, the result was still a nightmare for opposing defenders. Given his preference for attacking downhill, protecting the paint was almost always a priority.

Now, at 37, Russell Westbrook is past his prime. Although he has asserted himself as one of the best rebounding guards of all time as well, it is visibly clear that he doesn’t have the same burst that he was once known for.

Still, the Kings’ guard has been one of the bright spots for Sacramento this season. Aside from their disappointing campaign, Westbrook’s averages of 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game have been quite promising.

The Sacramento Kings are likely to finish the season at the bottom of the Western Conference. While this could raise concerns about Westbrook’s future, this season’s performance should help make a case for him to secure a place in the NBA next year.