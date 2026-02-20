Kings HC Shares Disappointing Message After Worst Losing Streak In Franchise History

The Sacramento Kings‘ campaign has gradually gone from bad to worse. Coming off a 131-94 blowout loss against the Orlando Magic, however, the Kings have reached a new low.

The loss to the Magic marks the Kings’ 15th consecutive defeat, setting a new franchise record. When reflecting on his team’s display and the new record under his tenure as head coach, Doug Christie could only express disappointment while speaking with the media.

“I’ve been here for the best, and I’ve been here for the worst. So, I know what both of them look like, and our fans deserve more. We’ll get there,” Christie stated.

“It’s about as painful as it gets, obviously. The consistency with which we approach it, as we show it, and then it disappears. That’s where we have to make sure that we are better, and we will be.”

Several things went wrong for the Kings on Thursday night, with Christie even noting that the defensive breakdowns made it much easier for the Magic to get their offense going.

Considering that Orlando set a new franchise record for three-pointers made (27) while shooting approximately 54% from beyond the arc, this matchup was evidently an uphill battle for Sacramento.

While the Kings have looked inconsistent at different points in the season, at this stage, they appear to have lost all hope. When recalling Christie’s livid reactions after losses early in the campaign, his current state paints a sad picture of Sacramento’s situation.

The Kings Should Set Their Sights On Next Season

Despite boasting some talented pieces on the roster and adding Russell Westbrook to the mix in free agency, the Sacramento Kings’ prospects of being competitive this season were slim.

But over the course of the year, things have only gotten worse for the Kings.

Now, with both Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine ruled out for the remainder of the season, it would appear that Sacramento’s chances of climbing the Western Conference ladder have all but been relegated.

With a 12-45 record, the Kings are currently placed at the bottom of the West, 3.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans in 14th place.

All these factors present a very negative assessment of the campaign. But in its own way, this could be favorable for the franchise.

Since earlier in the season, reports have suggested that the Kings were gearing up for a rebuild. Although their trade deadline activity didn’t help bring in much talent apart from De’Andre Hunter, their current position gives them an opportunity to secure a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

While teams around the league have been penalized for tanking, Sacramento, strangely, may not be in the same boat. Given that they are losing games while playing their best available players, the Kings may inadvertently enjoy better odds of securing a top pick without being fined in the process.

Needless to say, this reflects poorly on their current team, but it may have positive repercussions in the near future. By setting their sights on next season now, the Kings can begin their rebuild from the ground up.