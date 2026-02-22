Scotty Pippen Jr. Disses Heat Rookie Myron Gardner After Their Viral In-Game Fight

Scotty Pippen Jr. ripped Myron Gardner for hitting him from behind.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Tempers flared in the closing stages of the Miami Heat’s 136-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Kaseya Center on Saturday. With under two minutes remaining and the game out of reach, Scotty Pippen Jr. charged at undrafted Heat rookie Myron Gardner and wrestled him to the ground. Pippen was irate about Gardner bumping him from behind earlier and dissed the forward postgame.

“I thought it was kind of a cheap shot,” Pippen said, via Five Reasons Sports. “He kind of hit me when I didn’t see him, so I thought it was a soft move. I just thought he maybe needed a hug on the other end.”

Pippen doesn’t expect to get suspended, as no punches were thrown, and hilariously reiterated that it was just a hug. It sure wasn’t. You can check out the incident and what led to it below.

Pippen tossing Gardner to the floor was what triggered all of it. The latter definitely overreacted with that cheap shot, but you can understand his anger in that situation. Both men were ejected from this game, and we’ll wait and see what additional punishment the NBA hands down.

It sure feels like Pippen will be suspended. The 25-year-old had only just returned after missing much of this season due to toe surgery, and might have to sit out a game or two. This was Pippen’s fourth game back, and he finished with 18 points (7-15 FG), three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block. It’s a shame his night ended on that note.

As for Gardner, he put up five points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, and two assists here. The Heat had only just given the 24-year-old a standard three-year NBA contract on Wednesday after signing him to a two-way deal last summer. Gardner should at least easily be able to pay the fine that is likely to come his way, thanks to that. He sure seems to be developing a bad reputation in his short time in the NBA, though.

Washington Wizards star Trae Young reacted to this scuffle by making it clear that Gardner had it coming.

“Ngl Dude from the Heat had this coming for him…”

Earlier this season, Gardner, who went undrafted in 2023, was talking trash to Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson. Heat assistant coach Caron Butler took offense to that, and he made him apologize to Thompson for disrespecting him.

Gardner appears to have an edge to him, but he should try to rein it in a bit. He has just gotten this big opportunity, and should capitalize on it.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Gainesville, Florida, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal sits courtside during the first half between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images Shaquille O’Neal And Karl-Anthony Towns’ Postgame Interaction Turns Awkward
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like