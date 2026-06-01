Jamal Murray Set To Miss World Cup, Olympics As He Falls Short On Crucial Team Canada Requirement

With tremendous talent within its roster, Team Canada emerges as one of the top teams going into the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Unfortunately, the Canadian men’s national team may be slightly shorthanded as Denver Nuggets superstar Jamal Murray has been excluded from the final player pool.

Jamal Murray is viewed as one of the best players on a rather stacked Canadian team. Despite this, the Nuggets guard will reportedly not represent the team at the World Cup or the 2028 Olympics after failing to fulfill the three-year commitment required for eligibility.

Canada GM Rowan Barrett commented on Jamal Murray’s exclusion from the roster during a recent press conference, stating:

“No, Jamal Murray is not committed to playing in the program going forward… He’s got tremendous desire to play for the country, but sometimes there are things going on with the athletes that prevent them from doing so.”

While speaking with the media, Canadian head coach Gordon Herbert listed the pillars for the men’s basketball team, sharing:

“1. Commitment – to the national team, timetable, and program. He wants a three-year investment. 2. Team mentality – ‘We need to play team basketball first.’ 3. Enjoy togetherness. Enjoy the journey.”

Barrett built upon this, adding:

“Just to be really honest with you, if guys don’t commit this summer, they’re not in (for the World Cup and Olympics).”

Team Canada seems invested in standing on the podium at both major events. Needless to say, this wouldn’t be possible without the players’ commitment to participating.

Neither Barrett nor Herbert provided the reason for Jamal Murray’s absence or lack of commitment. Regardless, his failure to fulfill his end of the bargain has garnered a swift response from the national team, showcasing the team’s resolve.

Losing Jamal Murray could be a major blow to the Canadian national team. Although he was underwhelming for them at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Murray’s performance in the NBA has been nothing short of extraordinary.

This season, the 29-year-old averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range. As an elite scorer and playmaker, Murray could have been a significant contributor for Canada. Unfortunately, the team will have to make do without him.

Murray isn’t the only player to have failed to fulfill the three-year commitment to the Canadian national team. Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins and Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe were also excluded from the final player pool for the same reasons.

While the absence of such players will be felt, Canada’s roster depth remains impressive. With players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlining the roster, along with other notable faces like RJ Barrett, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dillon Brooks, and Lu Dort, Team Canada looks formidable.

Currently, Team Canada is at the top of Group B in the FIBA Americas Qualifiers with an unbeaten 4-0 record. Although they have already secured a place in the second round, Canada is still due to play Puerto Rico (July 4) and Jamaica (July 7) in the summer.

In comparison, Jamal Murray’s summer could be very different. With trade rumors surrounding the Nuggets’ guard lately, there is reason to believe this could be a pivotal offseason for Murray.