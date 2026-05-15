Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 6 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 6 arrives at Target Center on Friday, May 15, at 9:30 p.m. ET, with the Timberwolves down 3-2 against the Spurs. The situation is simple. The Spurs can close the series and reach the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves need one home win to force Game 7.

Game 5 was the worst Timberwolves loss of the series. The Spurs won 126-97, shot 52.8% from the field, won points in the paint 68-36, and held the Timberwolves to 38.6% shooting. Victor Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. That was the whole game. The Spurs owned the paint, and the Timberwolves never found a stable counter.

Anthony Edwards had 20 points in 39 minutes in Game 5 after scoring 30-plus in the previous two games. He enters Game 6 averaging 23.6 points in the series. Stephon Castle has been one of the biggest Spurs pieces, averaging 17.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in the series. The Spurs do not need only Wembanyama. They have more structure around him now.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo: Out (right Achilles tendon repair)

Spurs

No players listed

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The Timberwolves still have home court for Game 6. That matters. They already beat the Spurs at Target Center in Game 4, 114-109, and they have shown they can turn this series into a physical game when Edwards controls the tempo. Game 6 has to look closer to that version, not the Game 5 collapse.

The first adjustment is shot selection against Wembanyama. The Timberwolves cannot keep challenging him late at the rim without moving him first. In Game 5, the Spurs won the paint 68-36. That number is brutal. It means the Timberwolves were not only missing shots. They were losing the most important area of the floor on both ends.

Edwards has to be the main pressure point, but he cannot be the only plan. In Game 5, the Spurs doubled him often and forced the ball out of his hands. The Timberwolves were not making the Spurs pay when those doubles came. That is the key Game 6 adjustment. If Edwards gives the ball up, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Dosunmu have to attack immediately. Slow decisions help the Spurs reset.

The Timberwolves also need Randle to win more possessions. He has not controlled the series. In Game 5, the Spurs’ length pushed him into harder attempts and slower reads. Randle cannot play like a third option in Game 6. He needs to attack switches, get to the line, and make the Spurs defend more than Edwards actions.

Naz Reid is important because he changes spacing. If Reid hits threes, Wembanyama has to defend farther from the rim. If he misses or hesitates, the Spurs can keep Wembanyama near the paint and erase drives. That is why Reid’s minutes matter more than normal.

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The Spurs have the advantage because they have the best player in the series and the clearer defensive structure. Wembanyama changed Game 5 from the first quarter. He had 18 points and eight rebounds early, then finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. The Timberwolves could not guard him without opening something else.

The Spurs’ Game 5 offense was also more balanced than the final box score suggests. Castle got downhill. Keldon Johnson attacked smaller defenders. De’Aaron Fox did not need to force every late-clock possession. That balance matters because the Timberwolves want to make this series Edwards vs. Wembanyama. The Spurs have more secondary creation right now.

Castle is a major reason. He is averaging 17.6 points and 6.2 assists in the series. That is not any playoff debut production in a conference semifinal. He is helping the Spurs break pressure, defend with size, and create enough offense when Fox is not controlling the game.

The Spurs also look like they found the correct defensive plan. They are doubling Edwards, shrinking the floor, and forcing role players to make shots. The Timberwolves shot only 38.6% in Game 5 and did not punish those rotations enough. If that continues, the Spurs will close the series.

The paint gap is the biggest number. A 68-36 advantage is not a normal playoff difference. It shows rim control, transition control, and better shot quality. If the Spurs win the paint again by anything close to that margin, Game 6 will not be close.

X-Factors

Jaden McDaniels is the Timberwolves’ first X-factor. He has to defend Castle, Vassell, and sometimes Fox, but his offense matters just as much. If Edwards sees traps, McDaniels will get open catches. He has to shoot with confidence and attack closeouts. Empty possessions from him make the Spurs’ doubles easier.

Naz Reid is the second Timberwolves X-factor. His spacing is one of the few ways to pull Wembanyama away from the rim. Reid does not need 25 points, but he needs 14-18 with efficient shooting and strong rebounding. If he gives the Timberwolves only spot minutes, the floor gets too tight.

Keldon Johnson is a key Spurs X-factor. He had a huge third-quarter stretch in Game 5, including physical scoring against Edwards and Gobert. That type of bench scoring can break the Timberwolves because it gives the Spurs paint pressure without needing Wembanyama on every action.

Devin Vassell also matters. He has not shot well enough from three in the playoffs, sitting at 31.4% before Game 5, but the Spurs need his spacing. If Vassell hits two or three early threes, the Timberwolves cannot crowd Wembanyama and Castle as much.

Prediction

The Timberwolves should be better at home. Edwards will be aggressive, the crowd will help, and Game 5 was too poor to repeat exactly. But the Spurs have the stronger structure. Wembanyama is controlling the paint, Castle is giving them real guard production, and the Timberwolves have not shown enough counters when Edwards is doubled.

Game 6 should be tighter than Game 5, but the matchup has moved toward the Spurs. They have the best player, the better paint control, and the cleaner late-game options.

Prediction: Spurs 111, Timberwolves 104