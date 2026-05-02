LeBron James delivered a bold and confident message when asked about his ongoing battle with Father Time, making it clear that, even in Year 23, he believes he is still firmly in control. Speaking to Taylor Rooks, James did not hesitate when asked to assess where things stand.

“I’m kicking his ass. He can go to somebody else at this point. He already lost to me, it’s over with.”

It was a statement that perfectly captures the mindset of a player who continues to defy expectations deep into his career.

At 41 years old and in his 23rd NBA season, James remains one of the most impactful players in the league. His latest playoff performance against the Houston Rockets reinforced that reality. Despite missing both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for most of the series, James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 4-2 series win, closing it out emphatically in Game 6.

In that decisive game, James produced 28 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, controlling the tempo from start to finish. He dictated pace, created opportunities, and imposed his physicality early, helping the Lakers build a commanding lead that never truly came under threat. His performance once again highlighted his ability to elevate in high-pressure moments, even as the league grows younger around him.

Across the series, James averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, numbers that would be elite for a player in his prime, let alone one in his third decade in the league. What stands out is not only the production but the control he continues to exert over games. He reads defenses at an elite level, manipulates matchups, and still has the physical tools to finish through contact and defend multiple positions.

James’ longevity has become one of the defining aspects of his legacy. While many players decline sharply in their mid-30s, he has maintained an All-NBA level performance well into his 40s. His conditioning, preparation, and adaptability have allowed him to evolve his game over time. Early in his career, he relied heavily on athleticism. Today, he blends strength, skill, and basketball IQ to remain dominant.

This ability to adapt is central to his claim that he has ‘beaten’ Father Time. Rather than resisting change, James has embraced it. He has expanded his shooting range, improved his playmaking, and adjusted his pacing to conserve energy while still impacting every possession. The result is a version of James that may be less explosive than his younger self but is far more calculated and efficient.

His statement also reflects the mentality that has sustained his career. Confidence has always been a defining trait, but it is now paired with experience and perspective. He understands the narrative around aging athletes, and instead of pushing back defensively, he leans into it with performances that challenge the conversation.

The next challenge for James and the Lakers will be a second-round matchup against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. It presents a significantly tougher test, especially given the Thunder’s depth and defensive pressure. However, if the first round showed anything, it is that counting out James at this stage remains a mistake.

His message was simple, direct, and backed by performance. Even as time continues to move forward, James is not ready to follow.