Magic Went Scoreless For 45 Minutes As Pistons Came Back From 24-Point Deficit To Force Game 7

The Orlando Magic went scoreless for 45 minutes in real time and suffered a historic collapse in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic watched their second-round hopes take a major hit tonight after a historic 4th quarter collapse saw the Detroit Pistons come back from a 24-point deficit in the second half to force a Game 7 at their home.

At halftime, the Magic had a 60-38 lead as they went into the locker room, and Desmond Bane hit one reverse layup at the start of the second half before the whole team went cold on offense. The Pistons held the Magic to just 11 points in the third quarter as they battled back into the game.

In the fourth quarter, things went from bad to worse for the Magic as they missed 23 consecutive shots (making it the most consecutive shots missed by a team in the playoffs in this century) and managed to go scoreless overall for 45 minutes from 8:46 PM ET to 9:31 PM ET.

The Pistons won the fourth quarter 31-8 and stole Game 6, 93-79, as the Magic’s offense failed to find any flow in the second half and completely collapsed.

 

According to Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane, this stretch was not a fault of the Magic but a result of the Pistons’ higher defensive pressure in the second half, which was a reflection of their energy and desperation to avoid going home in the first round.

The main catalyst for the Pistons’ comeback was a solid performance from Cade Cunningham on the offensive end of the floor. The Pistons’ All-Star had 32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and four steals. He shot 10-23 from the field (43.5 FG%) and 2-4 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%), and 19 of his 32 points came in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, both Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane struggled tonight to find any rhythm on offense. Banchero had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals, but he shot poorly, 4-20 from the floor (20.0 FG%), missed all nine of his three-point shot attempts, and had to go to the free-throw line 12 times for nine of his points.

Bane had 17 points as well, but with only three rebounds, one assist, and two steals. He shot 7-18 from the floor (38.9%) and 3-9 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%).

The Pistons are now headed home to host the Magic for Game 7 in Detroit on Sunday, May 3. The Magic will have to pull off a miracle win on the road while facing a hostile audience in Detroit. Clearly, the Pistons are now the favorites to win this series, especially since a performance like tonight would definitely be a gut-punch for the Magic’s morale on the road.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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