Pistons Player Ratings: Cunningham Erupts To Save Detroit’s Season, Forces Winner-Take-All Game 7

The Detroit Pistons relied on a defensive-minded 93-79 win to force a decisive Game 7 against the Orlando Magic. In a game where offense was hard to come by, Cade Cunningham rose to the occasion with a superstar performance to come back from an incredible 24-point deficit.

Backed by dominant rebounding and interior defense, the Pistons flipped the script and kept their season alive. Let’s get into the player ratings.

Cade Cunningham: A+

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 4 TOV, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 10-23 FG, 2-4 3PT, 10-12 FT, 42 MIN

Cunningham delivered a franchise-caliber performance, stepping up when Detroit needed him most. He controlled the tempo, attacked mismatches, and consistently got to the free-throw line to keep the scoreboard moving.

Beyond the scoring, his defensive activity stood out with four steals and a block, showcasing his two-way impact. In a game where offense was scarce, Cade was the difference-maker.

Ausar Thompson: B+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 4 BLK, 0 TOV, 2-7 FG, 37 MIN

Ausar Thompson’s stat line doesn’t jump out scoring-wise, but his overall impact was immense. He filled the stat sheet with rebounds, playmaking, and elite defensive activity, including four blocks.

His ability to affect the game without scoring highlights his versatility and importance to Detroit’s system. A true glue-guy performance.

Tobias Harris: B+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 7-20 FG, 2-7 3PT, 6-9 FT, 38 MIN

Harris put together a gritty double-double, attacking the glass and finding ways to contribute despite inefficient shooting. His effort on the boards was vital in helping Detroit dominate the rebounding battle.

While his shot selection was questionable at times, Harris stayed aggressive and drew fouls to offset the poor field goal percentage. It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective enough in a low-scoring game.

Duncan Robinson: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 5-11 FG, 4-9 3PT, 36 MIN

Robinson provided much-needed floor spacing and knocked down timely threes to keep the offense afloat. His ability to stretch Orlando’s defense opened up driving lanes for Cunningham and others.

He also contributed on the glass and moved the ball well, making this a well-rounded performance beyond just shooting.

Jalen Duren: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 4-6 FG, 0-1 FT, 32 MIN

Jalen Duren anchored the paint effectively, finishing efficiently around the rim and doing his job as a rebounder. His presence inside helped Detroit control second-chance opportunities.

While his offensive role was limited, his physicality and efficiency made him a steady contributor in this win.

Paul Reed: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 TOV, 3 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 11 MIN

Reed brought energy off the bench and made the most of his minutes. His rim protection and rebounding helped maintain Detroit’s defensive intensity when the starters rested.

Efficient scoring and strong hustle plays made this a highly impactful bench outing.

Daniss Jenkins: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Jenkins showed flashes as a secondary playmaker, contributing a few assists and scoring modestly. However, his inefficiency from the field limited his overall effectiveness.

Javonte Green: C

Game Stats: 1 REB, 12 MIN

Green provided limited production, contributing only marginally on the glass. His energy was there, but it didn’t translate into tangible impact.

Isaiah Stewart: N/A

Game Stats: 8 MIN

Stewart didn’t record any meaningful stats and had minimal impact during his short stint. His presence wasn’t felt on either end.

Caris LeVert: N/A

Game Stats: 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5 MIN

LeVert struggled in his brief appearance, missing both of his shot attempts and failing to find any rhythm.