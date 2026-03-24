LeBron James Reveals What He Saw In Austin Reaves, And How He Knew He’d Be Special

Former undrafted guard Austin Reaves is second on the pecking order in Los Angeles, and LeBron James is the first to concede that he’s earned it.

In a recent appearance on the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast, the Lakers star opened up on his history with Reaves and how he recognized his potential from the very start. For LeBron, it didn’t take long at all to appreciate Reaves’ talent and, specifically, the way he approached the game mentally.

“Everyone has talent; we’re all here for a reason. But what my mechanism is attached to is guys who know how to play the game,” said James. “It’s a reason why he’s not the fastest, not the most athletic, but he’s averaging 25 a game and playing at a high level. On any given night, he’s number one on the opposing teams’ scouting report. I saw the talent there, but also saw the knowledge of the game and the willingness to want to work. If you’re working, how can I not love you?”

LeBron James may have seen Reaves’ talent, but it went largely unnoticed by teams. It was only after going undrafted in 2021 that he got a chance on the Lakers, and the rest is history. After a few years of learning and adjusting to the NBA scene, Reaves has become an essential Laker, and James is still confused about why no team called his name on draft night.

“They look at him and judge a book by its cover,” said James. “I saw the talent. That guy I’m seeing is not an undrafted player. There’s no way that he goes undrafted. Come on, man.”

Reaves was one of the oldest players in his class, being 23 by the time of his NBA debut. Instead of doing the one-and-done route, like most prospects, he played out all four years of college, splitting his time between Wichita State (2016-2018) and the University of Oklahoma (2019-2021).

His age and lack of flash with his game likely drove many scouts away, but LeBron knew better. He saw beyond Reaves’ physical game and into his mental game. He understood quickly that the young guard, despite his outward appearance, had the potential to be something more than a fringe role-player in the NBA.

“After we signed him, I went back and watched a lot of his Wichita State highlights and games and then a lot of his Oklahoma highlights and games as well,” James added. “The first thing I noticed, it’s kind of funny. We always talk about this. He didn’t play like a white boy. It was very different. His wiggle was very different. I mean, I grew up in Northeast Ohio, so I know white guys playing like white guys and white guys playing like the brothers.”

Today, with season averages of 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.4% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three. Reaves has proven James right with averages of 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.4% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three. He’s ascended to being the Lakers’ second-most essential player and a key figure in their future.

Of course, had it not been for LeBron’s foresight all those years ago, the Lakers might never have had the inkling to sign him. Having recently come off a title with the Lakers, he had the entire ear of the franchise, and he no doubt used his influence to help save a spot for Reaves. The result is one of the greatest finds of the decade: a passionate and highly competitive guard who can score with the best of them.