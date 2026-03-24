LeBron James Reveals What He Saw In Austin Reaves, And How He Knew He’d Be Special

LeBron James explains how he saw Austin Reaves' potential before his rise to stardom.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) takes a shot at the buzzer against the Utah Jazz to end the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Former undrafted guard Austin Reaves is second on the pecking order in Los Angeles, and LeBron James is the first to concede that he’s earned it.

In a recent appearance on the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast, the Lakers star opened up on his history with Reaves and how he recognized his potential from the very start. For LeBron, it didn’t take long at all to appreciate Reaves’ talent and, specifically, the way he approached the game mentally.

“Everyone has talent; we’re all here for a reason. But what my mechanism is attached to is guys who know how to play the game,” said James. “It’s a reason why he’s not the fastest, not the most athletic, but he’s averaging 25 a game and playing at a high level. On any given night, he’s number one on the opposing teams’ scouting report. I saw the talent there, but also saw the knowledge of the game and the willingness to want to work. If you’re working, how can I not love you?”

LeBron James may have seen Reaves’ talent, but it went largely unnoticed by teams. It was only after going undrafted in 2021 that he got a chance on the Lakers, and the rest is history. After a few years of learning and adjusting to the NBA scene, Reaves has become an essential Laker, and James is still confused about why no team called his name on draft night.

“They look at him and judge a book by its cover,” said James. “I saw the talent. That guy I’m seeing is not an undrafted player. There’s no way that he goes undrafted. Come on, man.”

Reaves was one of the oldest players in his class, being 23 by the time of his NBA debut. Instead of doing the one-and-done route, like most prospects, he played out all four years of college, splitting his time between Wichita State (2016-2018) and the University of Oklahoma (2019-2021).

His age and lack of flash with his game likely drove many scouts away, but LeBron knew better. He saw beyond Reaves’ physical game and into his mental game. He understood quickly that the young guard, despite his outward appearance, had the potential to be something more than a fringe role-player in the NBA.

“After we signed him, I went back and watched a lot of his Wichita State highlights and games and then a lot of his Oklahoma highlights and games as well,” James added. “The first thing I noticed, it’s kind of funny. We always talk about this. He didn’t play like a white boy. It was very different. His wiggle was very different. I mean, I grew up in Northeast Ohio, so I know white guys playing like white guys and white guys playing like the brothers.”

Today, with season averages of 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.4% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three. Reaves has proven James right with averages of 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.4% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three. He’s ascended to being the Lakers’ second-most essential player and a key figure in their future.

Of course, had it not been for LeBron’s foresight all those years ago, the Lakers might never have had the inkling to sign him. Having recently come off a title with the Lakers, he had the entire ear of the franchise, and he no doubt used his influence to help save a spot for Reaves. The result is one of the greatest finds of the decade: a passionate and highly competitive guard who can score with the best of them.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article HARTFORD, CT - MARCH 23: Murray State Racers guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first half of the NCAA Division I Men's Championship second round college basketball game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Murray State Racers on March 23, 2019 at XL Center in Hartford, CT. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 10 Greatest Individual Performances In NCAA March Madness History
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like