Leaked Video Shows Luka Doncic Was Not Fully Innocent In Escalated Trash-Talk With Goga Bitadze

Leaked video on social media unravels what Luka Doncic and Goga Bitadze really said during their recent heated exchange.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers’ superstar Luka Doncic recently went viral for his heated exchange with the Magic’s center Goga Bitadze, which led to his being assessed his 16th technical foul of the season, as the officials awarded double-technicals at the time.

Subsequently, Doncic justified his actions by saying that Bitadze cursed at his whole family, which the Georgian big man later denied.

While the technical foul and the resulting suspension were eventually rescinded for Doncic, a new video has surfaced on the internet that shows that the Slovenian superstar may not have fully clean hands in this matter as well.

A famous social media lip reader, ‘Legendz Productions,’ released a video on YouTube and X in which the admin broke down credible footage suggesting Luka Doncic may have crossed the line, too.

With a minute left in the third quarter, Bitadze fouled Doncic on what he thought was a clean steal. Consequently, Doncic went to the free-throw line, and Bitadze began talking trash to get into his head.

When Doncic missed his first free throw, things escalated, and Doncic began going back and forth with him. This is when Doncic was the one who was first recorded hurling profane words at Bitadze in Serbian.

“Jebem ti mater,” he reportedly said as per the video, which directly translates to, “I f–k your mother.” According to LegendZ, this is a common slur used in trash-talk across Serbia. But that does not mean it doesn’t have the ability to trigger someone to say something much worse in return.

“Jebem ti familiju,” Bitadze apparently responded, which means, “I f–k your whole family” in Serbian. It was at this point that the Lakers’ star felt Bitadze took it too far and went over to the officials to inform them about Bitadze’s words.

“You can’t allow him to talk about my f——g family, okay? He can’t be talking about my f—–g family. He can’t be talking that s–t. I don’t care if people are talking s–t, but don’t talk about my family,” said Doncic to the officials before turning to Bitadze and saying, “I’ll f**k you up.”

Even the Magic bench eventually got involved, asking for Doncic to be penalized for delaying the game, but the Lakers star intervened and said, “he can’t talk about my family.”

“I’ll f–k you up m———-er, don’t mention my f——g family again,” said Doncic to Bitadze after making the second free throw.

After the game, both players remained adamant that they had a right to defend their loved ones from being unnecessarily maligned when they had nothing to do with what was happening on the court.

While most people were quick to blame Goga Bitadze, who, according to the video, has also previously verbally abused Pascal Siakam’s mother during a game, this video shows that even Doncic may have been the one who crossed the line first.

I know some might say that the language that Doncic used was considered acceptable, as it is common in trash-talk. But just as family was a sensitive subject for Doncic, Bitadze’s mother was a sensitive subject for him.

It doesn’t justify what Bitadze said, but it definitely explains why he said it. In my opinion, the technicals should not have been rescinded as both players are nearly equally at fault here.

Doncic got the last laugh as the Lakers walked away with the 105-104 win courtesy of a clutch game-winner from Luke Kennard. The Lakers are 46-26 currently, with 10 games left in the season.

It will be interesting to see if Doncic can steer clear of a 16th technical foul before the regular season ends. Otherwise, the Lakers may lose their superstar to an automatic one-game suspension.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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