NBA Reverses Luka Doncic’s Suspension And Admits Three Crucial Mistakes In Lakers vs. Magic Aftermath

The NBA has rescinded Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul of the season and admitted they made three crucial mistakes involving Deandre Ayton in the last two minutes of the Lakers vs. Magic game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The NBA has given the Lakers’ superstar Luka Doncic one more chance to avoid suspension for his 16th technical foul of the season, which was assessed to him during their recent 105-104 win over the Magic.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania, the league has decided to allow Doncic’s availability for their next fixture, which is against the Pistons on Monday night.

“The NBA has rescinded Lakers star Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul, allowing him to play in Monday’s road game against the Detroit Pistons,” wrote Charania on X.

Doncic was assessed his 16th technical foul after a heated back-and-forth of trash-talk with Goga Bitadze during the game that allegedly involved Bitadze saying he would “f–k” Doncic’s whole family. Bitadze later refuted the allegations, saying it was Doncic who initiated the trash-talk.

The Slovenian superstar finished the game with 33 points, eight assists, five rebounds, four steals, and one block. He shot 12-30 from the floor (40.0 FG%) and 3-13 from beyond the arc (23.1 3P%).

Heading to Detroit to face the shorthanded Pistons, who are currently playing without Cade Cunningham, the Lakers were also at risk of losing their superstar for that fixture due to a one-game suspension.

While the Lakers ended up having the last laugh with the win and their superstar’s suspension getting rescinded, the league also admitted three crucial mistakes involving Deandre Ayton that have arguably cost the Magic the game.

According to the league’s L2M report on the Lakers vs. Magic game, the officials made three incorrect decisions that could have been detrimental to what ended up being a one-point loss for Orlando.

Two defensive three-second calls were missed on Deandre Ayton in the final two minutes. But the most crucial mistake was allowing Deandre Ayton to go to the free-throw line with 5.5 seconds left in the game on a foul that wasn’t supposed to be assessed to the Magic’s Tristan da Silva.

Subsequently, Ayton went 1-2 at the line and scored a crucial point to allow what would’ve been a game-tying shot from Luke Kennard to turn into a game-winner instead.

Thus, the Lakers not only earned the win but they also managed to avoid losing their superstar to an automatic one-game suspension for his 16th technical foul of the season. A win-win for the Lakers on both sides.

This victory pushed their winning streak to nine games as the Lakers improved to 46-25, third in the West, 2.5 games clear of the Rockets (43-27), who are in fourth place.

A one-game suspension to Doncic would have given the Rockets a chance to come closer in the race, but since his technical foul has been rescinded, it is almost certain that the Lakers will beat the shorthanded Pistons.

With 11 games left in the regular season, the contest for the third and fourth seed (home court advantage in playoffs) becomes increasingly intense in the West. It will be interesting to see if any team can dislodge the Lakers from locking in the third seed at this point.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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