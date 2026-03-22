LeBron James’ Simple Reaction To Luke Kennard’s Game-Winner Against Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up yet another impressive win in March 2026, leaving a 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic to late heroics from winter addition Luke Kennard. LeBron James played a crucial role in enabling the final play, as the Lakers were trailing by two points with 2.6 seconds left on the clock. Greg St. Jean’s ATO play saw LeBron take two defenders with him on a decoy drive to the rim, leaving Kennard open to hit his first game-winner for the franchise.

This was the Lakers’ ninth win in a row, helping the franchise improve its season record to 46-25. They have sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the West with a 2.5-game lead over their nearest rivals. Plenty of things have gone right for the Lakers over this stretch, but the buy-in they’ve received from LeBron James as his role changed from star to third option has been incredible.

James was okay being the decoy offensive option for the final play when he likely could’ve gotten an easy two points at the rim. He didn’t want to be the one to make the game-winning pass either, ensuring his gravity as one of the NBA’s greatest players would create the perfect circumstances for Kennard to have the game-winning moment. His smile on the court told the whole story about his reaction to this win.

LeBron’s smile after Luke Kennard called game vs. the Magic 😁 Kennard played for LeBron’s AAU program growing up 👑 pic.twitter.com/s3DRXMNBi0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 22, 2026

He spoke more about the game-winner in his post-game interview with the media.

“When I turned and saw who he had the ball for a wide-open three, I pretty much knew it was cash. But obviously, you gotta see it go through. I had a super quick reaction after, and they had no timeouts, so we had to get back on defense and get a hand up.”

Kennard has been one of the best shooters in the NBA this season. He’s averaged 8.1 points on 54.7 FG% and 48.6 3P% over the whole season. Since joining the Lakers and playing 21 games, Kennard has put up 8.6 points on 56.6 FG% and 46.2 3P% in the purple and gold.

Many experts have often said that the perfect offensive player next to the likes of Luka Doncic and LeBron is a three-point shooter, given how strong they are at drawing defensive attention and creating open opportunities for players in the corner. Kennard is already one of the NBA’s best shooters and is clearly thriving with the service his superstar playmakers are providing for him.

LeBron James hasn’t been available for all nine wins the Lakers have enjoyed on their win streak, but he has played a crucial role in the last six. He’s averaged 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists over this stretch, embracing the third option role that coach JJ Redick openly discussed as the next step for James on a winning Lakers franchise.

Watching the team be led to a win by a player who was once on his AAU team has to be a nice moment for LeBron James, but it is also a reflection of how experienced he is.

If James commits to playing his role, no team can claim to have an X-factor with the skill and IQ of James on their roster. Now that they have complementary role-players like Kennard, Smart, and Deandre Ayton locked in on winning games, this franchise could be more than just Playoff dark horses.