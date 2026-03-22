Draymond Green Gets Real On The Growing Rift Between Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks

Draymond Green has weighed in on Giannis Antetokounmpo's tense standoff with the Milwaukee Bucks as the 2025-26 NBA season comes to an end.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks from the court following the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks from the court following the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are on-pace to miss the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016, as the team’s momentum built around former MVP and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially stalled. The team has no elite players outside Antetokounmpo, which has caused them to have a 29-41 record and likely miss the postseason entirely.

With their struggles this season and the 7.5-game deficit they have to the No. 10 seed, the franchise is reportedly not letting Giannis return to the court in order to maximize their draft positioning. Antetokounmpo, who’s averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists this season while having a 17-19 record when on the court, doesn’t agree with sitting out the rest of the season when he believes he can play healthy basketball.

This standoff amid all the trade rumors that have swirled around Antetokounmpo this season seems to be indicating that we’re at an all-time worst point in the Giannis-Bucks relationship over the last 12 seasons. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green weighed in on the latest episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show,’ breaking down the argument from both sides but ultimately taking Antetokounmpo’s side.

“The Bucks want Giannis to sit out for the rest of the year. The reports say Giannis isn’t interested. Quite honestly… I get why Milwaukee is trying to do this. For the same reason, 12-15 other NBA teams have completely thrown the top. That’s probably what you’re trying to do.”

“When you are a player, especially to the stature of Giannis, you don’t give a s— about the draft, really! I’m sure he wants to play. I’m also sure Giannis is sitting there thinking like, ‘If I’m healthy, we’ve probably got a chance…’ Cade goes down, that opens up an opportunity. I understand why Giannis doesn’t want to sit.”

“He hasn’t played a ton this year. You think back to the trade deadline and all that stuff. What happens next? Is this his last time in a Bucks uniform? You have to think about all that, and I understand why he doesn’t want to sit. If he can play and he’s healthy and he wants to play, he should play.”

The Bucks ownership has openly said that they’ll be trading Antetokounmpo in the summer if he refuses to sign a four-year, $275 million supermax extension, so we’re potentially already in the final few months of Giannis representing Milwaukee. If that is the case, it’d be a shame for him not to go out on the court and play winning basketball, as he clearly feels his knee is healthy enough to play out the season.

Antetokounmpo is good enough to single-handedly help the Bucks finish the season with over 35 wins, given their current 29-61 record with 12 games left in the season. That would mean the Bucks would likely lose favorable odds to the No. 12 seed Chicago Bulls, something the franchise is clearly trying to avoid by keeping Antetokounmpo off the court.

If Giannis plays and gets hurt now in a meaningless NBA game heading into a season with an expiring contract, the Bucks would lose all potential value they can gain from the 31-year-old star in a summer trade. They’ve already lost plenty of value due to their indecision regarding his future and their asking price for the franchise icon.

Players like Green will always side with someone like Antetokounmpo since they understand the competitive drive that’s led them to be high-level NBA players. Unfortunately, organizations approach the game differently, which is why a talent like Giannis is forced to sit on the sidelines and watch worse players play to intentionally be bad and lose games. That’s an anti-competitive mindset that someone like Antetokounmpo simply can’t, and won’t, follow.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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