Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Watch 2026: Celtics And Nets Emerge In Latest Rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo once prided himself on being a one-franchise player in the NBA, but it’s only a matter of time now before he joins the countless stars to wear at least two different jerseys in their career. After another failed season in Milwaukee, the possibility of a trade has never looked more likely, but nobody can agree on where he’ll end up.

Initially, the Miami Heat were viewed as the overwhelming favorites for Giannis, with the Golden State Warriors being a distant second. They both meet his requirements of being high-market, legacy teams in a position to win big. But according to The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, the Boston Celtics are quickly rising as a potential Giannis destination.

“I thought Boston was out of this. I know Boston was out of this,” said Simmons on his podcast. “I was wondering if they were playing possum or not. I think they were playing a little possum. I think they are in on Giannis. I’m not recanting what I said before. I don’t know the reasons for it. Maybe they felt like Miami’s offer is an offer they could beat. Maybe they want to drive the price of Miami’s offer up and don’t really have interest in him. Giannis is pushing for Miami or Boston. Those are the two locations and really wants to end up in Boston because he would have the best chance to win a title. Boston is not ruling out the idea is my intel. In general, I’m prepared for anything with Boston now.”

The question was never about whether Giannis wanted to go to Boston. Simmons reported weeks ago that Antetokounmpo was open to the idea, mostly due to the franchise’s history of success and winning at the highest levels. As 18x NBA champs with an organized structure and nearly endless resources, the Celtics offer Giannis stability and a chance to compete regularly for the foreseeable future. Unlike the Bucks, he wouldn’t have to worry about the Celtics being cheap or making poor decisions with the roster.

The only question was whether they were willing to pay what it takes to get him. As one of the best wing players in the game, his services will not come cheap, and it would likely require the Celtics to offer a package that includes Jaylen Brown, draft picks, and one or two role players (Sam Hauser or Payton Pritchard). Either way, the Celtics are emerging as a more serious contender for Giannis, and it could put them back on top of the NBA hierarchy.

Brooklyn Nets Nearly Finalized Giannis Deal

It seems like Giannis is headed to the East. Because, along with the Celtics and Heat, the Brooklyn Nets have been recently tied to the two-time MVP. As a team currently in rebuilding mode, you wouldn’t think of Brooklyn as a viable landing spot for Giannis, but they have the assets to make a compelling offer centered around draft picks, along with Michael Porter Jr. or Nic Claxton.

Notably, according to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, the Nets almost landed Giannis last season, having established a firm trade framework to bring him to Brooklyn. In the end, however, the logistics of pulling off such a move scared the Nets away.

“The Brooklyn Nets were closer than anyone publicly realized to finalizing a mega-deal last season, having established a firm trade framework with Milwaukee to land the Greek Freak in the Barclays Center,” reported Scoop B. “However, internal momentum ultimately stalled due to lingering organizational concerns regarding the unique logistical and roster realities of bringing in Giannis alongside his brothers. Managing the “package deal” clause that has historically accompanied the superstar remains a complex variable that Brooklyn’s front office has been cautious to navigate, keeping an otherwise advanced deal temporarily on ice.”

Giannis’ situation wouldn’t change much in Brooklyn, and it’d be a risk to trade for him without the guarantee that he’d sign an extension. Still, if the Nets play their cards right, there is a world where they can get Giannis and do enough to convince him to stick around.

Between Giannis, Claxton, and whoever else they bring in, the Nets can surprise some people next season by being competitive in the East. But before they can get Giannis, they have to convince the Bucks to take their offer, which is much easier said than done. With so many teams making a bid, the Nets would have to risk it all for Giannis, but he’s one of the few players who’s worth it with career averages of 24.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 55.4% shooting and 28.5% shooting from three.