Tyler Herro’s Future In Doubt After Major Hint On Potential Trade

As the NBA Finals come to an epic conclusion, teams around the league are starting their process of preparing for a critical offseason. As one of the highest-market teams in the league, the Miami Heat are seemingly always in the mix for the top stars, but they’ve yet to find a suitable replacement for Jimmy Butler.

That’s why they are expected to go hard at superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. As someone frequently caught up in those rumors, Heat guard Tyler Herro must feel his split from the team is inevitable. This week, those sentiments were further validated in an Instagram comment by Herro’s brother, Austin.

Tyler Herro’s brother hints at a move to the Bucks 👀 pic.twitter.com/0yhGRq2tyz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 10, 2026

There were no words in the post, simply an image of a Buck grazing. It’s a subtle moment that’s easily missed, but many fans took it as evidence that a Herro trade is imminent. The 26-year-old guard just finished his seventh NBA season and has been in Miami for his entire career. With averages of 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 45.0% shooting and 38.2% shooting from three, he has served as one of their primary perimeter scorers for years.

As it stands, the young guard only has one season and $33 million left on his deal, and it makes him the perfect target for a team like the Bucks, which values cap flexibility. In a Giannis trade, the Heat can use Herro as the centerpiece of the deal, attached with multiple first-round picks (2026 and 2029). Additionally, the Heat could also add Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to match salaries and sweeten the pot for Milwaukee.

Ultimately, only time will tell where Herro ends up playing next season, but we know the Bucks are not the only possibility. If the Heat are open to trading him outright, other teams might try their hand at acquiring the 6’5″ sharpshooter.

Detroit Pistons Could Pursue Herro

After finishing first in the East this past season, the Pistons may not need major roster changes. Still, they couldn’t get past the second round, and it’s hard to deny they need a spark to their offense. While there are other, more affordable, options for Detroit, Herro offers the chance to raise their ceiling due to his skill set as a knockdown shooter and isolation scorer.

“The Pistons have shown exploratory trade interest in Tyler Herro, which could make them involved as facilitators for Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat,” wrote Evan Sidery on X. “Detroit could be open to offering Caris LeVert and No. 21 pick to reroute Herro.”

Cade Cunningham is the star of the show for the Pistons, but he can’t do it all on his own. That’s why the Pistons are expected to be active on the trade market this summer, and Herro makes a suitable target. He fills an area of need for the Pistons and would help Cunningham carry the offense.

The only doubt is whether the Pistons would be willing to pay. With Herro playing a major role in any potential Giannis trade, the Heat can’t decide on his future until they know where the Greek Freak’s loyalties lie. For now, it’s with the Bucks, but other teams (Heat, Knicks, Warriors) can change that if they can put him in a position to succeed.