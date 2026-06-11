NBA Media Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Knicks Fans For Throwing Eggs At Victor Wembanyama: “You’re A Disgrace”

Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg have some strong criticism of the Knicks' fans who threw eggs and other objects at Victor Wembanyama after the Spurs' loss in the NBA Finals Game 4.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback of all time in NBA Finals history after turning around a 29-point deficit into a 107-106 win down the stretch in Game 4 against the Spurs last night.

The Knicks fans began their celebrations in New York and swarmed the Spurs’ hotel to give Victor Wembanyama and his team a hostile welcome as they returned from the game.

Multiple fans began throwing things in the Spurs’ direction. Some fans threw eggs when Victor Wembanyama got off the team bus. One egg managed to hit a stop sign outside the hotel and splashed all over the French star in the viral footage.

 

ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania later also confirmed that no arrests were made in relation to this incident.

“I can confirm that multiple eggs were thrown in the direction of Victor Wembanyama late last night outside the Spurs hotel. As of right now, the New York Police Department has not made any arrests. Their hotel for Games 3 and 4 was located just about a 5-block radius from Madison Square Garden,” said Charania.

This did not sit well with the NBA media figures like Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg on ESPN, who openly criticized the Knicks fans on national television after the incident.

“This is disgusting. And let me tell you something, the fools who did it, not only do I wish they knew who it was and they get arrested, I wish they get their a– kicked.”

“It’s really brave to do something like that when a whole bunch of people surround you, and nobody knows who you are,” Smith added sarcastically.

“That’s why I sided with Westbrook when he had that incident in Utah. And then another incident in Philly when someone threw popcorn at him. You’re doing stuff you wouldn’t if you’re man-to-man with me. These athletes don’t deserve that.”

“Now, I will say those stupid a– fans, you understand? The few the couple of people who did that, they don’t represent New York Knicks fans. You understand? They don’t. Most New Yorkers would never do something like that. Most NBA fans, most sports fans, period, wouldn’t do something like that.”

“But there are always a few fools who hide behind crowds, hide behind fandom, you know, you know, I call it fandemonium. Hide behind, you know, being shielded by people so nobody knows who you are. So you could be the kind of punk that would do something like that.”

“It’s wrong. It’s unfortunate. NBA, the hotels that they stay in. You’ve got to insulate these guys better. Make no mistake about it. But I don’t want people to think that New Yorkers are like that. There are just a few fools who do something like that.”

“And I want to say this, we go to San Antonio, class personified. Those folks in San Antonio, they don’t do stuff like that. They haven’t done stuff like that. They’ve treated New Yorkers with all the class in the world. It’s a damn shame that a couple of fools would stay in the city the way that they did last night,” concluded Smith on ESPN’s First Take

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg also had some polarizing words for whoever threw that egg at Wembanyama.

“If you’re throwing eggs at Victor Wembanyama and beating up people wearing Spurs jerseys, just know that you are a disgrace. Not just a disgrace to the city, you’re a disgrace to yourself and everyone who knows you,” Greenberg said on ESPN’s Get Up.

“We live in a world now where things don’t go without saying. People are like why aren’t you saying anything about these lunatics who are beating up Spurs fans, does that need to be said? You’re a disgrace to yourself and everyone who knows you.”

I understand that the civilized Knicks fans want to disassociate themselves from ‘lunatics’ who behave like this, but there needs to be some accountability among fans, too. If it really bothers them that such supporters are maligning their name as a fanbase, people who witness the perpetrators of such incidents should report them to the concerned authorities.

Even after the Knicks’ Game 3 loss, massive brawls broke out across New York. As long as the Knicks’ fans keep sheltering such behavior from their local natives, it will keep dragging the reputation of the Knicks’ fans through the mud on the lines of being rowdy and unruly, no matter what the result.

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, and I can almost guarantee that even if the Knicks win a championship in San Antonio, their fans will not behave this way with a hostile team. In my opinion, the league office and concerned authorities should conduct a thorough investigation into this incident.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) react after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images De’Aaron Fox Explains What Makes Victor Wembanyama Different Than Most Superstars Today
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