NBA Media Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Knicks Fans For Throwing Eggs At Victor Wembanyama: “You’re A Disgrace”

The Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback of all time in NBA Finals history after turning around a 29-point deficit into a 107-106 win down the stretch in Game 4 against the Spurs last night.

The Knicks fans began their celebrations in New York and swarmed the Spurs’ hotel to give Victor Wembanyama and his team a hostile welcome as they returned from the game.

Multiple fans began throwing things in the Spurs’ direction. Some fans threw eggs when Victor Wembanyama got off the team bus. One egg managed to hit a stop sign outside the hotel and splashed all over the French star in the viral footage.

Someone just perfectly threw an egg at Wemby LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/yvPPzWZaAf — 🌧️ (@wstgoat7) June 11, 2026

ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania later also confirmed that no arrests were made in relation to this incident.

“I can confirm that multiple eggs were thrown in the direction of Victor Wembanyama late last night outside the Spurs hotel. As of right now, the New York Police Department has not made any arrests. Their hotel for Games 3 and 4 was located just about a 5-block radius from Madison Square Garden,” said Charania.

This did not sit well with the NBA media figures like Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg on ESPN, who openly criticized the Knicks fans on national television after the incident.

“This is disgusting. And let me tell you something, the fools who did it, not only do I wish they knew who it was and they get arrested, I wish they get their a– kicked.”

“It’s really brave to do something like that when a whole bunch of people surround you, and nobody knows who you are,” Smith added sarcastically.

“That’s why I sided with Westbrook when he had that incident in Utah. And then another incident in Philly when someone threw popcorn at him. You’re doing stuff you wouldn’t if you’re man-to-man with me. These athletes don’t deserve that.”

“Now, I will say those stupid a– fans, you understand? The few the couple of people who did that, they don’t represent New York Knicks fans. You understand? They don’t. Most New Yorkers would never do something like that. Most NBA fans, most sports fans, period, wouldn’t do something like that.”

“But there are always a few fools who hide behind crowds, hide behind fandom, you know, you know, I call it fandemonium. Hide behind, you know, being shielded by people so nobody knows who you are. So you could be the kind of punk that would do something like that.”

“It’s wrong. It’s unfortunate. NBA, the hotels that they stay in. You’ve got to insulate these guys better. Make no mistake about it. But I don’t want people to think that New Yorkers are like that. There are just a few fools who do something like that.”

“And I want to say this, we go to San Antonio, class personified. Those folks in San Antonio, they don’t do stuff like that. They haven’t done stuff like that. They’ve treated New Yorkers with all the class in the world. It’s a damn shame that a couple of fools would stay in the city the way that they did last night,” concluded Smith on ESPN’s First Take.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg also had some polarizing words for whoever threw that egg at Wembanyama.

“If you’re throwing eggs at Victor Wembanyama and beating up people wearing Spurs jerseys, just know that you are a disgrace. Not just a disgrace to the city, you’re a disgrace to yourself and everyone who knows you,” Greenberg said on ESPN’s Get Up.

“We live in a world now where things don’t go without saying. People are like why aren’t you saying anything about these lunatics who are beating up Spurs fans, does that need to be said? You’re a disgrace to yourself and everyone who knows you.”

I understand that the civilized Knicks fans want to disassociate themselves from ‘lunatics’ who behave like this, but there needs to be some accountability among fans, too. If it really bothers them that such supporters are maligning their name as a fanbase, people who witness the perpetrators of such incidents should report them to the concerned authorities.

Even after the Knicks’ Game 3 loss, massive brawls broke out across New York. As long as the Knicks’ fans keep sheltering such behavior from their local natives, it will keep dragging the reputation of the Knicks’ fans through the mud on the lines of being rowdy and unruly, no matter what the result.

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, and I can almost guarantee that even if the Knicks win a championship in San Antonio, their fans will not behave this way with a hostile team. In my opinion, the league office and concerned authorities should conduct a thorough investigation into this incident.