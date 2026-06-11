Former Lakers Player Reveals Coach Magic Johnson’s Ruthless Message Amid Losing Streak

Magic Johnson told his players to enjoy that California air while they could.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
ESPN analyst Magic Johnson before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Magic Johnson’s time as a player and an executive for the Los Angeles Lakers is well known, but did you know he was also briefly the team’s head coach? Johnson was the head honcho for the Lakers’ final 16 games of the 1993-94 season, but it wasn’t a very successful stint.

The Lakers finished 5-11 under Johnson, and a serial winner like him didn’t take all that losing too well. Nick Van Exel was on that team, and during an appearance on the Out The Mud podcast, he revealed a brutal message the coach sent to the players.

“So Magic was cool, dog,” Van Exel said. “We had a practice one day, and that motherf***er said, ‘Come on, y’all. Let’s go outside.’ We probably lost like 10 in a row. He’s like, ‘Come on, y’all. Let’s go outside. Everybody, let’s go outside.’ So we go outside, and we like, “Well, s***, what are we about to do?’…  So we out there taking deep breaths and s***.

“And he was like, ‘Yeah,'” Van Exel continued. “He said, ‘That California air, it’s fresh and it’s good, ain’t it?’ He said, ‘Oh, yeah. Some of y’all, this going to be y’all last time getting some of this motherf***ing fresh air, ’cause we trading some of you motherf***ers tomorrow.'”

That was savage. Johnson has a smile that could light up the room, but he is a fierce competitor. He always hated losing and reached a boiling point with that group of players.

Now, those Lakers were led by coach Randy Pfund at the start of the season. Pfund had been hired in 1992 and went 39-43 in 1992-93. The 1993-94 campaign was going even worse, and he was fired with the team having a 27-37 record. Bill Bertka would serve as the interim head coach after Pfund’s departure and went 1-1.

Johnson was then brought in with the Lakers at 28-38. He would win five of his first six games, but everything went wrong after that. The Lakers lost 10 straight to end the season ninth in the West with a 33-49 record. It was five games into that losing streak that Johnson announced he would not return as the head coach next season. He was done.

Van Exel wasn’t going anywhere, though. The Lakers had selected him with the 37th pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, and he had a solid rookie season, averaging 13.6 points per game. He would be a Laker for five seasons and made the All-Star team in 1998.

Van Exel would also get to play with Johnson, not too long after he left his role as head coach. The icon came out of retirement in 1996, but then retired for good after the 1995-96 season.

As for Van Exel, he would play for the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs after his stint with the Lakers. He retired in 2006 with career averages of 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game over 13 seasons.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jeremy Lin Says Knicks Declined Kim Kardashian’s Request To Meet Him During Linsanity Era Jeremy Lin Says Knicks Declined Kim Kardashian’s Request To Meet Him During Linsanity Era
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like