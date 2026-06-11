Stephen A. Smith Destroys LeBron James For Calling Himself The GOAT

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is undeniably one of the greatest players ever to play the game. After 23 seasons, four NBA titles, several records to his name, and many other accomplishments, James’ case is as solid as any. Unfortunately, the forward’s repeated references to himself as the GOAT have drawn some attention.

In a recent interview with TIME magazine, James ranked himself above many great players, even highlighting why he deserved GOAT status. While his justification was valid, the egregious shoutout to himself garnered a rather heated reaction from ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who tore into James on “First Take.”

While noting James’ comments, Smith began his rant, stating:

“Michael Jordan would never tell you he’s the GOAT. I know Michael Jordan. I speak to him often. I am telling you, he has never, ever, once called himself the greatest. It has never happened. Kobe Bryant didn’t call himself the greatest. Kareem didn’t call himself the greatest. Magic didn’t call himself the greatest. Bird didn’t call himself the greatest.”

Smith took offense to James’ comment about each of the aforementioned players referring to themselves as the greatest. In James’ defense, however, he only said he wouldn’t take any player over himself, emphasizing that all the greats of the game shared the same mentality.

“That’s not true,” Smith continued. “He can say they might have thought it, but they never articulated it to a reporter for print purposes to be disseminated to the masses. It is LeBron James.”

“The man is addicted to trying to control the narrative,” he added. “These are the reasons problems exist, and so many people who support him haven’t seen the forest for the trees… Everything he does is calculated. He knows exactly what he’s doing. He plots, and he plays, hoping to have a specific impact.”

Smith’s reaction appeared motivated by personal bias, which wouldn’t be surprising in light of his feud with James. But the analyst still makes a solid point, as James’ repeated use of platforms to control some narrative and push propaganda is documented.

Despite their deteriorated relationship, Smith has given LeBron James his flowers. But after his interview with TIME, Stephen A. Smith used this praise against the Lakers’ superstar, too, commenting:

“I want to break news here by telling you there are two categories in which LeBron James is the absolute GOAT: Longevity. Nobody has been as great for as long as LeBron James has been great for this period of time. The GOAT of longevity. And category number two: the GOAT of talking about who’s the GOAT. He’s the GOAT of that conversation.”

As Smith stated, it is difficult to deny LeBron James’ greatness. Having been the most consistently great player for 23 years, James is undoubtedly the paragon of longevity in the NBA. Sadly, this title is marred by his recurring need to present himself as the GOAT.

It goes without saying that great players, regardless of sport, have never had to verbalize their greatness. In this regard, James’ persistent efforts to do so cast a negative light on an otherwise glowing legacy.

While the GOAT debate is likely to continue, as fans pit Jordan against James, it can be argued that this interview with TIME may have done more damage than good.