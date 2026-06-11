NBA Fans React After Knicks Pull Off Miracle Game 4 Comeback At Madison Square Garden

The 2026 NBA Finals have not gone the way most expected. The Spurs, who came in as the favorites to win the series, looked finished after dropping their first two games at home. But thanks to fierce determination and late-game heroics from OG Anunoby, the Knicks successfully pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history to win Game 4 by a single point (107-106).

Sensing an opportunity after the Game 3 win, San Antonio came out hot to start the game. They opened on a 41-22 first-quarter run, routing the Knicks by 27 in the first half. On all fronts, it looked like a complete collapse by the home team, which is what made their comeback all the more surprising.

AN ALL-TIME CLASSIC! THE FINAL MINUTES OF SPURS-KNICKS GAME 4 🔥 pic.twitter.com/My5dHDiQ64 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

On social media, Knicks fans could hardly contain their excitement. To beat the Spurs three times in four games is crazy enough, but to fight their way back in this fashion says something about this team that cannot be understated. They were playing until the last second, never quitting with a title on the line. After the final buzzer, relieved New Yorkers took to the streets to celebrate.

BREAKING: Knicks Fans climb and smash Yellow cab on 7th Avenue in NYC after Knicks win Game 4 of the NBA Finals Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/gGuREGp8sL — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 11, 2026

Admittedly, the response is over the top, but Knicks fans could hardly contain their joy after escaping with the comeback win. It took everything to make it happen, and it has pulled them to within one game of their first NBA championship since 1973.

“Knicks fans have waited so long for this that half the fanbase wasn’t even born the last time they won,” wrote one Knicks fan on X.

The Knicks are no strangers to adversity in the series, as many were quick to point out. They’ve been victorious in the face of overwhelming odds before, but this may be their most important one yet.

“The Knicks wiping out a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals turned out to be a warmup act for what might be the most memorable win in franchise history and the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history,” wrote Adam Schefter.

While the win was a collective group effort, OG Anunoby earned the praise tonight. Along with a final stat line of 33 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block on 66.7% shooting and 77.8% shooting from three, he hit the miracle three-pointer that won them the game.

“OG owned this game! And he said yesterday when he asked, does he feel he doesn’t get recognition or is underrated, and he said yes,” one fan wrote. “Change that!! He’s that f*cking guy!”

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson also had a standout performance with 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 48.0% shooting and 42.9% shooting from three. His leadership has been like a steady hand for the Knicks during these playoffs, and it was key again today in the comeback win.

“Jalen Brunson is the best player in the NBA,” a Knicks fan posted. “No debate. Keep your garbage analytics and narratives. I want that guy on my team if this is about winning championships.”

For the Spurs, while this series is not quite over, it’s been a rough showing on multiple fronts. They’ve had a lead in each of the four games so far, but stagnant offense gave the Knicks a window to build momentum that they never let go.

“Spurs were up double digits every single game and are down 3-1, absolutely horrendous coaching combined with generational choking plays to end game 2 and 4,” a Spurs fan wrote.

Ultimately, tonight’s game is a classic example of why you always play until the final minute in NBA playoff basketball. With the Spurs opening the game so hot (setting the Finals record for most three-pointers made in a half), a win seemed practically inevitable. But the Knicks were able to answer in the second half with an amazing rally that swung the game back in their favor.

With their backs against the wall, we can expect to see further adjustments from the Spurs for Game 5. Being at home will help them regroup in an effort to save their season, but the Knicks have just looked like the better team so far. In terms of depth, experience, and discipline, New York is more ready than any team, and that’s great news for a fanbase that’s waited so long for this moment.