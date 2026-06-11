NBA Fans React After Knicks Pull Off Miracle Game 4 Comeback At Madison Square Garden

NBA fans erupted on social media after the Knicks staged an incredible comeback at home to secure 3-1 lead over Spurs.

Nico Martinez
6 Min Read
New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 2026 NBA Finals have not gone the way most expected. The Spurs, who came in as the favorites to win the series, looked finished after dropping their first two games at home. But thanks to fierce determination and late-game heroics from OG Anunoby, the Knicks successfully pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history to win Game 4 by a single point (107-106).

Sensing an opportunity after the Game 3 win, San Antonio came out hot to start the game. They opened on a 41-22 first-quarter run, routing the Knicks by 27 in the first half. On all fronts, it looked like a complete collapse by the home team, which is what made their comeback all the more surprising.

On social media, Knicks fans could hardly contain their excitement. To beat the Spurs three times in four games is crazy enough, but to fight their way back in this fashion says something about this team that cannot be understated. They were playing until the last second, never quitting with a title on the line. After the final buzzer, relieved New Yorkers took to the streets to celebrate.

Admittedly, the response is over the top, but Knicks fans could hardly contain their joy after escaping with the comeback win. It took everything to make it happen, and it has pulled them to within one game of their first NBA championship since 1973.

“Knicks fans have waited so long for this that half the fanbase wasn’t even born the last time they won,” wrote one Knicks fan on X.

The Knicks are no strangers to adversity in the series, as many were quick to point out. They’ve been victorious in the face of overwhelming odds before, but this may be their most important one yet.

“The Knicks wiping out a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals turned out to be a warmup act for what might be the most memorable win in franchise history and the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history,” wrote Adam Schefter.

While the win was a collective group effort, OG Anunoby earned the praise tonight. Along with a final stat line of 33 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block on 66.7% shooting and 77.8% shooting from three, he hit the miracle three-pointer that won them the game.

“OG owned this game! And he said yesterday when he asked, does he feel he doesn’t get recognition or is underrated, and he said yes,” one fan wrote. “Change that!! He’s that f*cking guy!”

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson also had a standout performance with 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 48.0% shooting and 42.9% shooting from three. His leadership has been like a steady hand for the Knicks during these playoffs, and it was key again today in the comeback win.

“Jalen Brunson is the best player in the NBA,” a Knicks fan posted. “No debate. Keep your garbage analytics and narratives. I want that guy on my team if this is about winning championships.”

For the Spurs, while this series is not quite over, it’s been a rough showing on multiple fronts. They’ve had a lead in each of the four games so far, but stagnant offense gave the Knicks a window to build momentum that they never let go.

“Spurs were up double digits every single game and are down 3-1, absolutely horrendous coaching combined with generational choking plays to end game 2 and 4,” a Spurs fan wrote.

Ultimately, tonight’s game is a classic example of why you always play until the final minute in NBA playoff basketball. With the Spurs opening the game so hot (setting the Finals record for most three-pointers made in a half), a win seemed practically inevitable. But the Knicks were able to answer in the second half with an amazing rally that swung the game back in their favor.

With their backs against the wall, we can expect to see further adjustments from the Spurs for Game 5. Being at home will help them regroup in an effort to save their season, but the Knicks have just looked like the better team so far. In terms of depth, experience, and discipline, New York is more ready than any team, and that’s great news for a fanbase that’s waited so long for this moment.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Jalen Brunson #11 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks in action in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) 6 Key Takeaways After Knicks Steal A Historical Game 4 From The Spurs
Next Article Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) react in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images OG Anunoby Addresses Game-Winning Play As Knicks Complete Biggest Comeback In NBA Finals History
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