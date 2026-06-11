Charles Barkley Says He’d Love To Be Fired From ESPN And Paid For The Next 6–7 Years

In light of his inappropriate comments during a live broadcast, Charles Barkley shared a hilarious reaction, claiming he'd love to be fired by ESPN.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley sits courtside against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former NBA player Charles Barkley has carved out quite an impressive career for himself as a broadcasting personality. As a vital member of the “Inside the NBA” crew, Barkley is known for his banter with his co-panelists and his honest insights. Apart from this, however, the NBA legend is also known for making some outrageous remarks.

With Charles Barkley and the “Inside the NBA” team covering the NBA Finals, Barkley recently made a rather inappropriate comment about American rapper Cardi B, who performed at the halftime show of Game 3. While reflecting on his comments on the “Dan Patrick Show,” however, Barkley dropped another gem.

Patrick: “You called Cardi B, ‘Cardi D’s’?”

Barkley: “They looked like Ds to me, Dan. They looked like Ds to me.”

Patrick: “Does anybody say anything to you? When’s the last time management or somebody said, ‘Chuck, you can’t say that?'”

Barkley: “Dan, you know I’m hoping they fire me. I’ve got 6 or 7 years left on my contract, which they know I’ve got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire me and have to pay me for the next 6 or 7 years. I was talking to my agent. I was like, ‘What can I do to get fired but they’ve got to pay me for the whole 6-7 years?’ Yeah, I would love to get fired.”

Barkley: “I’m not going to lie. Because there’s zero chance I’m going to be working the next 6-7 years. Zero. So I know, if they fire me, they’d have to pay me for all of those years, and I heard through the grapevine that I make great money, so thank goodness for that. But yeah, come on, man. People can’t take a joke? Kiss my a–. I said the same thing. I appreciate all the love and support I’ve gotten all these years. But if anybody thinks everybody likes them, they’re a fool. So if people don’t like me or don’t have a sense of humor, they can kiss my a–.”

Charles Barkley’s comment about Cardi B undoubtedly crossed some lines. Given the need for a more sensitized lens, especially as a journalist, some things shouldn’t be swept under the rug. However, the manner in which his rant devolved into his unwillingness to work for an extended period of time was nothing short of hilarious.

Charles Barkley’s epic rant not only captured his opinion on working for ESPN, but it also showed how little he cared for other people’s opinions. In its own way, the NBA legend remains one of the most authentic and genuine personalities in sports broadcasting.

Unfortunately for Barkley, it looks like the NBA legend will be required to work for longer. Given the popularity of “Inside the NBA,” it is unlikely that the forward will be out of work any time soon. Regardless, with the NBA Finals underway, fans can still look forward to the pearls of wisdom that Charles Barkley has to offer.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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