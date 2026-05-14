Charles Barkley Is Mesmerized By ‘Pretty Man’ Max Strus After Cavaliers Game 5 Win

Charles Barkley had the entire NBA world laughing after the Cleveland Cavaliers stole Game 5 against the Detroit Pistons in overtime, but somehow the biggest story of the night became his hilarious admiration for Max Strus.

During TNT’s postgame coverage, Barkley completely went off script while discussing Cleveland’s 117-113 win.

“Max Strus played great. I’m thinking what everybody’s thinking. That’s a pretty man… I’m not attracted to him, but you said he’s attractive. He’s a good-looking man. His face. He’s a good looking man. The ponytail too… I would not look him dead in the eyes. I made that mistake with Tom Brady one time. He’s in Tom Brady’s class. He’s a better shooter than Tom Brady.”

“That’s a pretty man. He’s a good looking man. I would not look him dead in the eyes. I made that mistake with Tom Brady one time. He’s a better shooter than Tom Brady” Charles Barkley on Max Strus 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q0RgvjUfvr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 14, 2026

The entire studio immediately lost control.

Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson could barely stop laughing while Barkley kept digging himself deeper into the moment. Kenny Smith even joked that Barkley clearly ‘has a type’ after previously making similar comments about Tom Brady.

The funny part is that Barkley has been consistent with this bit for years.

Back in 2019 and again in 2022, Barkley openly admitted he became speechless after making eye contact with Brady during conversations. Now, Max Strus has officially entered the ‘pretty man’ Hall of Fame next to Brady.

The internet exploded immediately after the clip went viral.

Fans flooded social media with memes and jokes about Barkley completely abandoning basketball analysis midway through the segment. Others joked that Barkley sounded more impressed by Strus’ facial structure than his actual performance.

Ironically, Strus absolutely deserved basketball praise, too.

The Cavaliers swingman delivered one of his biggest performances of the postseason during Game 5. He scored 20 points off the bench while shooting a scorching 6-of-8 from three-point range. James Harden led Cleveland with 30 points, while Donovan Mitchell added 21 points.

But Strus completely changed the game with his energy and shooting. Late in overtime, he came up with one of the biggest plays of the night by stealing the ball from Cade Cunningham and immediately feeding Mitchell for an easy transition layup that pushed Cleveland ahead for good.

Game 5 also marked Cleveland’s first road win of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, giving the Cavaliers a 3-2 series lead heading back home for Game 6.

Still, none of that stopped Barkley from turning the postgame show into one of the funniest Inside The NBA moments of the year. At this point, Max Strus did not just help Cleveland win Game 5. He apparently made Charles Barkley fall in love on live television.