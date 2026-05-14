Caleb Wilson 2026 NBA Draft Profile: Combine Measurements, Potential Landing Spots

The 2026 NBA Draft will bring a new crop of highly-talented NBA prospects into the league, with the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery establishing the draft order that will be followed on June 23, 2026, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This class is considered to be among the best in modern NBA history, with comparisons being made with the iconic 2003 NBA Draft. While we have to wait and see if the players can live up to such lofty expectations, the lead-up to the draft is turning out to be exciting.

There are four clear prospects at the top of this class, with Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson all shining. This was considered a class with a clear top-three in the preseason, but Wilson’s incredible performances with the UNC Tar Heels have pushed him into entering this conversation. While he’s currently No. 4 on Fadeaway World’s 2026 NBA Mock Draft, he’s considered to be a high-potential pick who could wind up rising even higher.

Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks on 57.8% shooting from the field, 25.9% from three, and 71.3% from the free throw line with the Tar Heels this season, emerging as one of the best defensive prospects in the draft while also highlighting his dynamic scoring ability. He was named Consensus second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC, and on the ACC All-Rookie team.

Let’s take a deeper look at Caleb Wilson as a player heading into the 2026 NBA draft by evaluating his biggest strengths and weaknesses, his NBA comparisons, and his Draft Combine results.

Caleb Wilson Draft Combine Results

Height: 6’9.25″ barefoot

Weight: 210.8 pounds

Wingspan: 7’0.25″

Standing Reach: 9’0″

Max Vertical: 39.5″

Standing Vertical: 34.5″

Lane Agility: 11.17 seconds

Shuttle Run: 3.11 seconds

Three-Quarter Sprint: 3.23 seconds

(Source: NBA.com)

Caleb Wilson Player Profile

Much like the other top prospects in this year’s NBA Draft, Wilson has a very well-rounded style of play, which indicates he has a high ceiling on both ends of the court. He was unquestionably the best player on the floor on most nights of his freshman season as an elite two-way threat. He’s already proven himself to be one of the best players in transition and is a highly-effective off-ball player on both ends of the court.

The fact that most of Wilson’s strengths come as an off-ball player, whether on offense or defense, indicates why he’s considered to be the fourth-best prospect in this draft behind more composed on-ball scorers and passers like Peterson, Dybantsa, and Boozer. Even still, Wilson has shown an ability to make the right reads as a passer, which could be developed into making him better-suited to what’s expected from high-level forwards in today’s NBA.

Wilson might be the most athletic player in the top four, and he uses his athleticism to impose his will on opponents. He was an excellent rim finisher in college by outmuscling most interior defenses that tried to pose a challenge. His skills were heightened in transition, as Wilson was genuinely unstoppable with a full head of steam in transition. The attention he attracts near the rim makes him an effective cutter as an off-ball threat, while he’s also an accomplished roller in pick-and-roll situations.

His scoring diet isn’t reliant on finishing, as Wilson showed great touch in the mid-range as well. His ability to make fadeaway jumpers will be helpful in the NBA if he struggles with outmuscling the considerably stronger forwards and centers in the NBA. He isn’t reliable with his pull-up jumpers yet, but his willingness to shoot from all corners of the court is a strong developmental mark. His playmaking has also been highly rated in terms of his decision-making, but that’s just a bonus in his skill set, not a primary tool.

Wilson likely is the most exciting defensive prospect on this list. His large wingspan and athleticism make him a competent defender across all three positions in the frontcourt. He also rated really highly as a help defender, being able to step in and make huge defensive plays as the secondary defender in a possession. His dexterity and athleticism have already made him shine as a rim protector in college, while his active hands are constantly disrupting passing lanes.

His weaknesses are pretty significant, which is why he’s not been a contender for the top pick in this draft. Most of his skills shine in off-ball situations, which isn’t what the team atop this draft would want given the genuine future No. 1 options available to draft. Wilson can be turnover-prone, and if he doesn’t improve his handle, he might struggle being the electric downhill scorer we saw in college. He’s also a developing prospect when it comes to three-point shooting, which makes it hard to be a primary off-ball option in the NBA.

Outside of these two weaknesses, Wilson might be the perfect prospect for most teams looking to add a devastating No. 2 option, but with the potential to be a superstar No. 1 option if developed correctly.

NBA Comparison: Kevin Garnett, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley, Chris Bosh

Potential Landing Spots For Caleb Wilson

Wilson will likely fall outside the top two, with the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz already having well-established frontcourt players in their rotation and a bigger need for what players like Peterson or Dybantsa would bring to their team. This means Wilson will likely go to the Memphis Grizzlies or the Chicago Bulls.

The Grizzlies are currently expected to go with Boozer as a more polished power forward prospect who could be a franchise leader within just a few seasons. However, Wilson might be a more interesting pick for them with his positional versatility. There’s a clear hole at power forward where Wilson’s athleticism and transition ability would shine. If the Grizzlies evaluate Wilson as a player with a potentially higher ceiling than Boozer, they could make the surprising pick.

The most realistic landing spot for Wilson right now seems to be the Bulls. Wilson would fit nicely next to Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis for several reasons. Playing off a playmaker like Giddey is the ideal situation for a forward like Wilson, who will need to be fed the ball to have success, especially in his early years. Buzelis proved last season that he can step up as a primary scoring option at the NBA level, allowing Wilson to slot in behind him in the offensive pecking order.

Wilson would become the defensive backbone for the Bulls, as neither Giddey nor Buzelis can claim to be productive defensive players. The Bulls would be able to cover up Wilson’s biggest developmental needs while allowing him to shine with his best skills. It’s a fantastic fit that should allow the Bulls to take a huge step forward in their roster rebuild this summer.