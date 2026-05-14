Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sends Strong Warning To The Rest Of The NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just sent a terrifying message to the rest of the NBA after the Oklahoma City Thunder completed another dominant playoff sweep.

Following Oklahoma City’s second-round destruction of the Los Angeles Lakers, Gilgeous-Alexander posted a cold statement on Instagram that immediately went viral across the basketball world.

“I’m not thinking about how I could’ve ate more, I’m thinking about how I could win eight more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shai)

That mentality perfectly captures what the Thunder have become. They are not celebrating playoff wins anymore. They are hunting championships.

The defending NBA champions have looked nearly unbeatable throughout the postseason so far. Oklahoma City swept both of its first two playoff opponents and now waits for either the San Antonio Spurs or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

No matter who advances, the Thunder will enter the series as overwhelming favorites. Their dominance this season has been historic.

Oklahoma City finished with a perfect 18-0 record against California teams this year, including an incredible 8-0 mark against the Lakers. Every version of Los Angeles failed against them. Even with LeBron James playing at an elite level and the Lakers fighting desperately throughout the series, the Thunder still completed the sweep.

That is how overwhelming Oklahoma City has looked. And at the center of everything remains Gilgeous-Alexander.

The superstar guard has elevated his game again during the playoffs, averaging 29.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the field. Even more impressively, he has controlled games without forcing offense constantly.

During the regular season, SGA was even more dominant statistically. He averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting an absurd 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. At this point, he is viewed as the overwhelming favorite to win his second consecutive MVP award. But what separates Gilgeous-Alexander from many other superstars is his mentality.

Earlier this playoffs, SGA was even willing to sacrifice personal statistics if it helped Oklahoma City continue winning at the highest level. That attitude has completely transformed the Thunder into the most dangerous team in basketball because there is no ego battle inside the locker room.

Everybody understands the mission.

The Thunder are deep, athletic, elite defensively, and relentless offensively. They can beat teams with pace, half-court execution, defense, or sheer shot-making brilliance. Every weakness opponents try to attack gets erased quickly because Oklahoma City simply has answers everywhere.

And now they have the confidence of a dynasty-level team. That is what makes Gilgeous-Alexander’s Instagram message feel less like confidence and more like a warning.