Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Willing To Make A Big Career Sacrifice For Thunder Amid Struggles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he's alright with personal offensive struggles for the rest of his career if it means that the Thunder keep winning.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives down the court against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives down the court against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While the Thunder have almost confirmed their place in the Western Conference Finals this year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not meeting the expectations of the people when it comes to offensive contributions in the game.

Especially in this series against the Lakers, the Thunder have somehow found a way to succeed even when their best player is not their leading scorer every night.

But Gilgeous-Alexander claims that he has no problems with scoring much less than he usually does if it means that the Thunder keep winning. He spoke to the media about it after the Thunder’s 131-108 win in Game 3 last night.

“Yeah. Obviously hasn’t been my best performance. But I think I’ve been able to help the team win, and that’s most important. As long as we win, if the rest of the playoff run or the rest of my career looks like what it looked like the past three games, I’ll be okay with it because we won games. So that’s how I view it,” said the reigning Finals MVP humbly.

The MVP frontrunner had 23 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and two blocks while shooting 7-20 from the field (35.0 FG%) and 3-7 from beyond the arc (42.9 3P%) in Game 3 of this series against the Lakers.

In the past three games. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. That is significantly less offensive production than what he averaged in the entire regular season or even the first round of these playoffs.

Against the Lakers in the regular season, he averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds (55.2 FG%, 38.5 3P%), and in the first round of these playoffs, he averaged 33.8 points, 8.0 assists, and 3.8 rebounds (55.1 FG%, 31.3 3P%). His being content with scoring 21 points per game if it means the Thunder wins shows how the Canadian guard is not chasing his personal glory but rather his team’s success as a leader.

Gilgeous-Alexander further spoke about how he prides himself in wanting to help younger players on his team excel more than looking for his own glory. He spoke about being a leader in the locker room and his mindset going into each game.

“I think it was just natural, like just being a younger player at one point in my career, understanding that side of things. Players can excel, or their confidence can be stripped and really decline. And I’ve seen both. So, it’s just like no matter what it is, I’d want to get the best out of every player I play with.”

“So, like it doesn’t and it doesn’t matter what that even looks like, I’d rather get the best out of them. And yeah, it’s as simple as that. Like, no matter who comes through this door, they um I try to help them succeed and excel in their career and in their skills and whatever it is that I can help them.”

“But, um, I think that’s something it’s just natural. Like, it’s nothing that we like talked about, or in meetings, like myself or other guys, just it is what it is,” said Gilgeous-Alexander on the atmosphere he tries to create in the locker room.

The MVP frontrunner for the season then further added on how he doesn’t want his willingness to sacrifice to be misunderstood as him no longer striving for excellence on the court.

“For me, it’s just about maximizing my potential as a basketball player. That’s what it all comes down to, personally. And like until I get there, until I start to like decline, which I will one day. I’m going to just keep trying to get better.”

“I think for me it’s just all mental, really, at this point. Like understanding the game inside the game, understanding the chess matches, understanding what the coaches, the opposing coaches are trying to, like what positions are trying to put my team in, and vice versa.”

“And then, like from there, just like trying to make sure that like every time down the floor I’m making the right basketball play. And I think, once you find the balance in all that, you really get the most out of your potential as a basketball player.”

“And there’s this thing they call flow state. So yeah, that state and that kind of feeling out there is what I’m after and trying to get to that as much as possible.”

A very humble take from Gilgeous-Alexander, a player who until last season called himself the best player in the world, is now saying he’s alright with not averaging 30 points per game if it means the younger players on his team improve, and they still win.

Clearly, he knows how to keep the team’s goals and success ahead of his own desire for the spotlight and shows growth in his approach to the game.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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