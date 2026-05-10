Audio Captures LeBron James And Austin Reaves Cursing At Referees In Game 2 Against OKC

LeBron James and Austin Reaves completely lost their patience with NBA referees during the Los Angeles Lakers’ controversial Game 2 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and leaked audio from the game has now gone viral online.

The frustration had clearly been building throughout the night.

With about six minutes left in the fourth quarter, LeBron attempted to score over Alex Caruso when officials instead called a double foul away from the play. What followed turned into one of the strangest sequences of the playoffs.

As players prepared for the jump ball at center court, Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell moved across the floor before Reaves immediately protested that he was not allowed to reposition himself. No violation was called, which instantly irritated LeBron.

Audio captured James angrily arguing with officials while referee Ben Taylor tried explaining the situation. Reaves then attempted to adjust his own positioning before referee John Goble loudly shouted, “Stop moving!”

That is when things exploded.

Reaves appeared stunned by the tone and immediately fired back with profanity. Viral audio captured him yelling:

“Don’t f***ing yell at me, p***y! You don’t gotta yell in my f***ing face. P***y.”

After the game, Reaves doubled down on his frustration and explained that his issue was not even the call itself, but how Goble addressed him in the moment.

“You don’t gitta yell right at my f***ing face.”

LeBron was also visibly furious throughout the night.

At one point after a foul call on Jaxson Hayes, James sarcastically yelled toward the officials:

“Everything is a foul. Every f***ing thing.”

Later in the game, tensions escalated further when Caruso exchanged words with LeBron at the free-throw line, seemingly frustrated by James constantly arguing with referees.

“Every f***ing call. No AC, f**k that. No AC, I dont wanna hear that s**t.”

Even Deandre Ayton joined the chaos.

After officials ruled offensive basket interference on what Ayton believed was clearly a lob pass, he screamed:

“That’s a pass bro, that’s a f***ing pass!”

Ayton was already upset earlier in the game after an interaction with Chet Holmgren led to another whistle. Ayton insisted Holmgren had pulled his arm, while Lakers coach JJ Redick repeatedly screamed at officials during timeouts, demanding foul calls for LeBron. Redick eventually picked up a technical foul after continuing to argue with referee Ben Taylor.

The physicality between the two teams also became a major talking point. In the third quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was called for a flagrant foul after appearing to dangerously yank Reaves’ arm during a drive. Reaves later retaliated in the fourth quarter by pulling Gilgeous-Alexander to the floor himself, though officials only ruled it a common foul.

The Lakers believed the Thunder were receiving a far friendlier whistle throughout the game, while fans online flooded social media, accusing officials of heavily favoring Oklahoma City. Despite all the controversy, the Thunder still dominated the series.

Reaves finished Game 2 with 31 points and six assists, while LeBron added 23 points and six assists. But Oklahoma City eventually pulled away for a 125-107 victory before completely crushing the Lakers again in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Now, instead of debating officiating, the Lakers are staring at possible elimination. Without Luka Doncic available, Los Angeles simply has not had enough firepower to consistently match the defending champions for four quarters.