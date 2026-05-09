5 Things We Learned After Thunder Crushed Lakers Again To Push LeBron’s Team To The Brink

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be preparing for the Western Conference Finals already. In another dominant performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, OKC overwhelmed LeBron James and company from start to finish en route to a convincing 131-108 victory in Game 3.

The Thunder controlled virtually every aspect of the game, torching the Lakers with elite ball movement, relentless defensive pressure, and incredible efficiency on offense. Oklahoma City shot 56.4% from the field and 44.7% from three, while forcing 17 Lakers turnovers that turned directly into easy transition opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Lakers looked increasingly overwhelmed by OKC’s speed, depth, and defensive intensity. Here are the five biggest things we learned from another Thunder masterclass.

1. The Thunder’s Ball Movement Is Completely Dismantling The Lakers

The Thunder finished with 30 assists on 53 made field goals, constantly generating open looks through sharp cuts, drive-and-kick action, and quick decision-making. Every possession felt connected, and the Lakers simply could not keep up with OKC’s pace or spacing.

Ajay Mitchell was phenomenal as a secondary playmaker, posting 24 points and 10 assists without committing a single turnover. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 9 assists, while Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso continued moving the ball beautifully with the second unit.

The result? The Thunder repeatedly broke down the Lakers’ rotations and generated high-efficiency shots all night long.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Controlled The Game Despite Not Shooting His Best

Even though Shai shot just 7-20 from the field, he still completely dictated the game with 23 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, and only 2 turnovers. He consistently manipulated double teams, collapsed the defense, and created easy opportunities for teammates.

Most importantly, Shai never forced the issue. Instead of hunting difficult shots, he trusted the Thunder’s offensive system and let the game come naturally to him.

That maturity is terrifying for the rest of the league because it means Oklahoma City can dominate even when its best player isn’t having an ultra-efficient scoring night.

3. The Lakers Continue To Lose The Possession Battle Badly

The Lakers simply cannot survive against Oklahoma City while constantly giving away extra possessions. Los Angeles committed 17 turnovers, leading to 30 Thunder points off turnovers.

Marcus Smart had 2 turnovers, LeBron had 3, Austin Reaves had 5, and several of them directly fueled OKC fast breaks. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City only committed 10 turnovers despite playing at a significantly faster pace offensively.

That discipline difference completely changed the game. The Thunder generated easier transition opportunities, controlled momentum swings, and never allowed the Lakers to establish an offensive rhythm.

Against a team this explosive offensively, careless basketball becomes fatal.

4. Chet Holmgren Is Dominating The Interior On Both Ends

Chet Holmgren continues to look like one of the biggest matchup nightmares in basketball. He finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 block on 9-14 shooting, dominating the paint on both ends.

What makes Holmgren so dangerous is how effortlessly he fits into everything Oklahoma City runs. He spaces the floor, finishes lobs, protects the rim, and punishes smaller defenders inside.

The Lakers managed just 44 points in the paint, while OKC exploded for 64 paint points. That interior dominance completely tilted the game.

5. The Thunder’s Depth Is Overwhelming The Lakers

Oklahoma City just keeps throwing productive players at Los Angeles. Isaiah Joe scored 12 points on 4-6 from three, Cason Wallace added 16 points, Alex Caruso contributed elite defense with 3 steals, and virtually every Thunder rotation player made a positive impact.

Meanwhile, the Lakers continue struggling to find reliable depth behind their starters. Luke Kennard scored 18 points, but outside of that spark, the second unit offered little resistance defensively or offensively.

The Thunder bench plays with relentless energy, defensive discipline, and confidence. That depth advantage is becoming one of the defining stories of this series.

Right now, Oklahoma City simply looks younger, deeper, faster, and far more organized than the Lakers.