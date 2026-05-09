Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron And Reaves Struggle In Ugly Game 3 Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers went into Game 3 desperately needing a response after dropping the first two games, and what looked like a promising matchup turned ugly in the end. The Oklahoma City Thunder shredded the Lakers’ defense with relentless transition scoring on the way to a dominant 131-108 victory.

Oklahoma City shot 56% from the field, buried 17 threes, and turned Lakers mistakes into easy offense all night long. For Los Angeles, the biggest issue was the stars failing to control the game.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves combined for eight turnovers and never truly dictated the pace offensively. The Lakers had moments where their shot-making kept them alive, especially from deep, but they couldn’t make the big plays.

As the Lakers trail the Thunder 3-0 and look to be en route to a sweep, here are the game’s player ratings.

Rui Hachimura: B

Stats: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 7-14 FG, 5-8 3PT, 2-2 FT, 39 MIN

Rui Hachimura was arguably the Lakers’ most consistent player from start to finish. Every time Oklahoma City threatened to completely bury the game, Hachimura answered with a tough bucket or timely three-pointer. The Lakers desperately needed his scoring punch.

The frustrating part? His strong offensive night barely mattered because the Lakers got destroyed everywhere else. Rui competed defensively and played with energy, but asking him to carry major scoring responsibility while also guarding bigger wings is a difficult assignment. Still, this was one of the few Lakers performances that genuinely deserved praise.

Luke Kennard: B

Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 7-10 FG, 4-6 3PT, 29 MIN

Kennard was one of the few bright spots for Los Angeles. His shooting kept the Lakers from getting completely embarrassed, and he punished nearly every defensive mistake Oklahoma City made on the perimeter.

Ironically, Kennard’s performance also raised an uncomfortable question: why wasn’t he featured more earlier in the series? The Lakers desperately needed perimeter scoring, and he delivered exactly that. Unfortunately, the defense around him collapsed too often for his shooting to matter.

LeBron James: C+

Stats: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 7-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT, 37 MIN

LeBron’s stat line looks respectable at first glance, but this never felt like a game he truly controlled. He struggled badly finishing through Oklahoma City’s length, settled for contested jumpers far too often, and looked frustrated once the Thunder began swarming him with multiple defenders. The eight assists were solid, but the overall offensive rhythm just wasn’t there.

Defensively, this was one of LeBron’s rougher playoff performances in recent memory. He had several late rotations, got caught ball-watching repeatedly, and couldn’t contain the Thunder in transition. Oklahoma City attacked the paint relentlessly, and the Lakers simply had no answers. At 41 years old, LeBron can still explode offensively, but tonight looked like the mileage finally caught up with him.

Austin Reaves: C+

Stats: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST, 5 TOV, 5-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-8 FT, 39 MIN

After bouncing back offensively in Game 2, Reaves crashed back down to earth here. The passing numbers look strong, but the five turnovers were killers because many came during moments when the Lakers were desperately trying to stay within striking distance. Oklahoma City’s perimeter defenders pressured him relentlessly, and Reaves struggled to create clean looks consistently.

His defense was also heavily targeted throughout the night. The Thunder repeatedly hunted switches involving him, forcing the Lakers into rotations they simply couldn’t recover from. Reaves plays hard and competes, but this game highlighted the physical limitations he faces against elite athletic teams.

Deandre Ayton: C+

Stats: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5-9 FG, 24 MIN

Ayton had an efficient offensive night, but the matchup against Oklahoma City’s pace exposed him badly. He grabbed offensive rebounds and finished inside effectively, but his impact disappeared whenever the Thunder increased the tempo.

The rebounding numbers also feel misleading considering how thoroughly Oklahoma City controlled the interior. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein consistently beat the Lakers down the floor, and Ayton never imposed himself physically despite his size advantage. This was the kind of playoff game where the Lakers needed dominance from him – instead they got mild production.

Marcus Smart: C+

Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 3-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT, 32 MIN

Smart brought energy early, but his overall impact faded quickly once Oklahoma City’s offense found its rhythm. The Lakers acquired him for nights exactly like this – to disrupt elite guards and bring toughness – yet the Thunder guards repeatedly got wherever they wanted on the floor. Ajay Mitchell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sliced through the defense with alarming ease.

Offensively, Smart was mostly fine, but “fine” doesn’t cut it when you’re supposed to be setting the defensive tone. His physicality occasionally crossed into recklessness, and several unnecessary gambles defensively led directly to easy Thunder buckets. This was not the veteran stabilizing performance Los Angeles needed.

Nick Smith Jr.: C+

Stats: 6 PTS, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 4 MIN

Smith played only garbage-time minutes, but he made the most of them. He attacked confidently, knocked down his three, and brought a little offensive spark during an otherwise miserable night.

There’s not much to overreact to here, but at least he looked aggressive and ready when his number was called.

Dalton Knecht: C+

Stats: 1 REB, 3 AST, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4 MIN

Knecht barely played, but he at least showed some offensive instincts with a few quick passes that created movement. Unfortunately, the Lakers were already spiraling by the time he entered, and there simply wasn’t enough time for him to make a real impact.

At this point, the Lakers may need to consider giving him a larger role just to inject more shooting and energy into the lineup.

Adou Thiero: C+

Stats: 4 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 1-3 FG, 2-3 FT, 13 MIN

Thiero actually brought legitimate energy off the bench. He attacked the glass aggressively, played hard defensively, and wasn’t intimidated by the moment. The eight rebounds in limited minutes jumped off the page immediately.

The offensive polish still isn’t there yet, but effort certainly was. On a night where several Lakers veterans looked flat, Thiero at least played like someone trying to change the momentum.

Jaxson Hayes: C

Stats: 1 PT, 2 REB, 1-2 FT, 9 MIN

Hayes provided athleticism and activity around the rim, but the impact was minimal overall. Oklahoma City’s spacing neutralized his rim-running ability, and defensively, he struggled to keep track of cutters and weak-side actions.

The Lakers need more reliable center minutes behind Ayton because this matchup is exposing their interior depth badly.

Maxi Kleber: D

Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 0-1 FG, 8 MIN

Kleber’s minutes were brief and mostly forgettable. He struggled to keep up with Oklahoma City’s speed and immediately looked uncomfortable offensively. The turnovers in limited action stood out more than anything productive he brought to the floor.

The Lakers hoped his spacing and versatility could help stabilize second-unit lineups, but this matchup may simply be too fast-paced for him. He looked hesitant every time he touched the ball.

Bronny James: N/A

Stats: 2 PTS, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 4 MIN

Bronny only saw limited late-game action, so there’s not enough to fairly evaluate. He knocked down his lone shot and played with energy, but the competitive portion of the game was already long over by that point.