NBA Senior Official Speaks Out On Austin Reaves Incident, Backlash Toward NBA Referees

NBA senior VP and head of referee development Monty McCutchen makes a statement on recent wave of altercations with officials.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 21, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; NBA referee Monty McCutchen (13) in the third quarter of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Pepsi Center. The Nuggets won 123-98. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Officiating in any major sport is going to be controversial, especially for the losing team. That’s no exception in the NBA, where fans can get especially heated. Even so, someone must call the games, and the referees usually do a fair job of keeping things fair and balanced.

But as tensions rise in the 2026 playoffs, NBA officials are finding themselves in increasingly hostile situations that are pushing tempers to the limit. In an effort to defuse the situation, senior VP and head of referee development Monty McCutchen even issued a public statement in defense of his peers.

“We want professionalism and our group to provide it. This is the best time of the year, and there is a lot of passion,” said McCutchen, via ESPN. “We expect some conflict, of course… Do we make mistakes as officials? Yeah, we can own that part of it… Referees are not perfect this time of the year, and every championship run involves overcoming mistakes by the referees.”

The referees have been a common target of criticism throughout the playoffs, in nearly every series so far. It’s gotten heated several times, including during last night’s Timberwolves game, when a ref had to be pulled back from going off on head coach Chris Finch.

The biggest gripes, however, have come from the Lakers and their fans. They’ve been infuriated by missed calls on the Thunder (specifically jersey grabs) and claim it’s making an already difficult opponent even more impossible to beat. The Lakers even tried pleading their case with the refs in a post-game meeting, which ended in a very passionate argument with young guard Austin Reaves. According to McCutchen, however, the situation was still in control.

“We teach our officials to go to center court so we’re not leaving at the same time when emotions can run high. Most certainly, we want interactions to be professional there,” McCutchen added. “I do think that I had a look at it, but there wasn’t a ton of profanity or anything like that. It was out of the ordinary, there’s no doubt about that. Austin [Reaves] was in control, John [Goble] did a good job of letting him hear his peace. There were a couple of plays at the end of that game that lived on the nuances of our rules… I can understand the passion of that moment, the disagreement from a team. If there is meaningful conversation after, and it’s not out of control, and in this situation it was not, we want to make sure on our end we are not defensive and willing to listen.”

In the end, the refs are not claiming to be above accountability. They want to listen and work with the players to create an open line of communication. They know how passionate the playoffs can be, and they can sympathize with the anger over their own mistakes. Even so, perfection is impossible, and no team (not even the Lakers) can expect a perfectly called game.  The key for teams and players is to keep their emotions in check and take their frustration out on the court rather than against the referee.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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