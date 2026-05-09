JJ Redick, LeBron James React After Thunder Take 3-0 Series Lead Over Lakers

Lakers make peace with 0-3 deficit after latest playoff defeat.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (left) and head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the Lakers down 0-3 in the Western Conference Semifinals, head coach JJ Redick is likely already reflecting on what went wrong in the series. While the Thunder are just clearly the better team (7-0 in the playoffs so far), the Lakers haven’t done themselves any favors with their frequent, costly mistakes on the floor.

Tonight, it was the same story it’s been for the past three games: the Lakers fight hard but fail to keep up with the defending NBA champions. For head coach JJ Redick, who has let his frustration show in the series, the Thunder’s latest victory (131-108) is a testament to their talent and strength as a unit.

“They’ve kicked our a** 3 straight games,” said Redick. “They’re an incredible basketball team.”

Even though the Lakers were 0-4 against the Thunder in the regular season, Redick approached the series like he does any other, looking for ways to maximize their own advantages and exploit OKC’s vulnerabilities. The only problem is that the Thunder don’t have any vulnerabilities. They run 10 players deep with a balanced rotation that can adjust for any problem.

“Typically, you can poke holes in a team in a playoff series,” said Redick. “There’s a good chance they might have a temporary solution, or we can maybe adjust a little bit. This team, in-game, because of their personnel, can just adjust like that. Do they need shooting on the floor? Great. They need multiple wing defenders on the floor? Great. They need big defenders on the floor? Great. They’re just a terrific basketball team. I said that before the series to prepare us for them. I still think we can beat them, but we gotta be better.”

The worst part is, this game was winnable for the Lakers. They were leading after two quarters and had all the momentum coming out of halftime. But once the Thunder tightened up on defense, and their stars started getting hot, the Lakers could not contain what followed. They simply have too many weapons, like rising guard AJ Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 24 points, four rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 58.8% shooting from the field.

“Third straight game, we were right there after two quarters,” Redick added. “Tried different lineups, different coverages, still lost those minutes again. We’ve got to be better, but I’m not giving up on the series. We’re gonna go try to win on Monday, and we’re gonna try to extend the series, and we’re gonna try to take this thing back to OKC.”

NBA legend LeBron James also expressed his feelings after the game, and it’s clear his focus is still on Game 4. He finished with 19 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and zero rebounds in 36 minutes, but it was hardly enough to make a difference against this team. Still, he’s not giving up just yet.

“I’m not angry or disappointed,” said James. “Obviously, you’re disappointed in being down 3-0, but we still have life, and that’s all you can ask for, and we have to be better on Monday.”

Ultimately, the Lakers will not concede defeat until they are officially out of the race. Even without Luka Doncic, the Lakers are still playing to win this series against the NBA’s best team. The path to victory is narrow, but it’s not impossible, and it starts with winning Game 4 on Monday.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron And Reaves Struggle In Ugly Game 3 Loss
Next Article Dec 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles down the court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images 5 Things We Learned After Thunder Crushed Lakers Again To Push LeBron’s Team To The Brink
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like