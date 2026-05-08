All The Controversial Moments Against The Lakers In Game 2 vs. Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to a 2-0 series deficit in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs after a 107-125 Game 2 loss against the OKC Thunder. The Thunder did prove their dominance as the best team in the NBA by improving their 2026 postseason record to 6-0, but this win came with its fair share of controversy.

The officiating in Game 2 came under heavy scrutiny, as fans and experts alike watched on uncomfortably as the officiating was decidedly unimpressive. This was especially the case with LeBron James, against whom the Thunder played a lot of physical defense but didn’t get the calls everyone, including head coach JJ Redick, thought he deserved.

The NBA has come under fire from official brand partners such as Foot Locker and Prize Picks for how the officiating went down in this game, including strong words from the likes of Shannon Sharpe. Let’s take a look at the multiple controversial moments and whether the outrage is justified.

In line with Redick’s comments about LeBron having the worst whistle of any superstar in NBA history, there was a blatant missed foul call on LeBron when he drove to the rim and finished through a clear foul by Thunder center Jaylin Williams.

If someone did this to SGA they might get thrown out the game lmao pic.twitter.com/W4l47SNHg1 — 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) May 8, 2026

Another moment involving LeBron came when he was called for an off-ball foul on former teammate Alex Caruso, which led to visible frustration from James, Austin Reaves, and Redick on the court. The contact is clearly minimal, and the call was likely a result of Caruso falling to the ground with his arms up.

LeBron, Redick, and Luka Doncic can’t believe it!! All animated and laughing after a ridiculous flop by Alex Caruso!! Refs reward him with a whistle!! 🤯🤯 What has happened to NBA basketball!? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oj4OmSGYuY — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) May 8, 2026

Unfortunately, LeBron was involved in another controversial call when the referees waived off a made mid-range shot after he was fouled. The rules on continuation fouls have been clear for years, and this play should usually result in the basket being given alongside an and-one free throw.

LeBron made a shot and the refs decided not to count it… Wait for JJ Redick’s reaction 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/vxdWZVgq1p — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 8, 2026

There was also a ghost foul call that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received while driving against Luke Kennard. This is still a more marginal call, as there was slight contact, but this call being given when the foul on James by Williams wasn’t, shows the lack of consistency.

What a nasty foul from Kennard here, could have easily been a flagrant. pic.twitter.com/6mv2OwUYGM — Showtime Luka (@showtimeluka) May 8, 2026

There were a few contentious calls involving Lakers center Deandre Ayton. The most egregious one of them all, and potentially this entire game, was when the referees waived off an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Reaves by claiming offensive interference. The replay clearly shows it was a lob pass and not a shot, with Ayton grabbing it and dunking it before the ball touched the rim.

THE REFS ARE RIGGING THE GAME IN FRONT OF OUR EYES 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/haDkSrj4Aq — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 8, 2026

Thunder center Chet Holmgren got away with two flops, according to many fans. The first came when Reaves got called for a personal foul on Holmgren when it looked like it should’ve been an over-the-back foul on Holmgren.

Chet Holmgren jumps on Austin Reaves back, so they call a foul on Austin Reaves!! HERE. WE. GO. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gpcpkYehi4 — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) May 8, 2026

The other moment came in the post with Ayton, who tried boxing Holmgren out to receive an entry-pass, but the Thunder center sold the contact by falling to the ground, leading to a foul call on Ayton.

When did Chet become such a flopper?? pic.twitter.com/VGfm8vJ4ah — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 8, 2026

While some of these moments can be considered as marginal fouls that went against the Lakers, there are some clearly blatant mistakes by the officiating crew here. The Ayton dunk being ruled as offensive interference or LeBron not getting two deserved and-one calls were surprising to see in the moment, with on-court outrage from Redick and James.

There has been a lot of dissatisfaction with the treatment the Thunder receive from NBA referees, with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker calling them out directly after his first-round exit at the hands of OKC. But if the rules and the officials are allowing the Thunder to get away with their style of play without any consequences, there’s nothing fans or other teams can do.

Coach Redick admitted that the Thunder were the better team on the night, even with the dubious referee calls going their way. However, given the Lakers were keeping the game within a few possessions until late in the fourth quarter, the calls that went against them might have helped them sustain their positive momentum during those runs to steal an impressive road win.

The Lakers will hope that Game 3 brings good officiating fortune to them at home. Given how fans used to complain about the Lakers having a favorable whistle for the last two decades, it’s interesting to see how the shoe is on the other foot now.