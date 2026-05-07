Thunder Don’t Need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander To Beat Lakers, Says Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith makes his feelings known on the Thunder's capability to beat the Lakers even without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 6: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket around Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Paycom Center on April 6, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.(Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 6: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket around Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Paycom Center on April 6, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.(Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an off-night in Game 1 against the Lakers, where technically his season-long streak of 20-point games came to an end (different from his 140-game regular season streak, which still remains active). He finished the game with 18 points, six assists, and two rebounds while shooting 8-15 from the field (53.3 FG%) but also recording seven turnovers.

But despite that, the Thunder came away with an 18-point win over the Lakers (108-90) to take a 1-0 lead in their Western semifinals series. Even after the MVP frontrunner struggled to retain possession, the Lakers’ offense mainly could not capitalize.

According to Stephen A. Smith, the Lakers’ offense is so horrible that the Thunder don’t even need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to play for them to win this series. He spoke about the Thunder’s championship chances without Jalen Williams when he also took a shot at the Lakers.

“JDub is not available in the conference finals. They need him to repeat this championship run. They need Jalen Williams,” said Smith while talking about his pick for the Finals from the West.

“They don’t need him to beat the Lakers. Hell, the way the Lakers looked against them in Game 1, you could damn near sit SGA out with J Dub, and they would still find a way to beat the Lakers. That’s how I feel about them.”

“But I just think they are heads and shoulders above the Lakers. With SGA being there, there is no contest. I think it comes down to JDub being in that lineup. I think San Antonio and Minnesota would have a strong chance of taking out Oklahoma City without JDub.”

The Lakers are not expecting Luka Doncic to be back in this series. But it is interesting to note that his initial timeline was eight weeks, which, as per expert sports injury expert Dr. Jesse Morse, could be cut down to six weeks with the PRP treatment he went to Spain for. So there is a chance that he could be ready by the end of next week. But by that time, Game 4 of this series would have elapsed.

Essentially, the Lakers need to steal two games (preferably Game 3 and 4 at home) to extend this series for them to have a realistic chance of getting Doncic back to action. He is their only hope of potentially winning this series.

But even with him back in action, he hasn’t played basketball in a month and could still be rusty like Austin Reaves has been so far in his return from injury. So there is no guarantee that his return will get a win. But it will surely improve their chances, as at this point, even LeBron James has admitted, his absence is becoming too big a hole for the team to fill.

However, if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were not available for the Thunder, I would not jump to the conclusion that the Thunder would manage to beat the Lakers in this series.

Gilgeous-Alexander is currently averaging 30.6 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in these playoffs while shooting 54.8% from the field. Just like the Lakers find it hard to fill the gap of Doncic’s absence, similarly, the Thunder will struggle to have a consistent first option who can score whenever he wants.

Moreover, everyone said the same thing about the Rockets, and we can see how they performed without Kevin Durant against the Lakers. So that is once again, a bit inflammatory from Smith and potentially meant to just hurt the Lakers’ morale.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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