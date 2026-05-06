LeBron James Sounds Off On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Lakers’ Offensive Struggles

LeBron James' frustrations almost came to surface after Game 1 with his responses to questions about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lakers' offensive struggles without Luka Doncic in the postgame media scrum.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
LeBron James Sounds Off On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Lakers' Offensive Struggles
Credits: Imagn Images

LeBron James seemed frustrated after he tried to almost single-handedly will the Lakers’ offense tonight against the defending champions, the Thunder. He ended the game leading all scorers in the game with 27 points, six assists, and four rebounds while shooting 12-17 from the field (70.6%) and 3-6 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

Despite such an efficient game, the Lakers fell short 90-108 as players like Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, and Luke Kennard struggled to find their flow on offense.

Even after holding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to under 20 points for the first time since the playoffs last season, the Thunder managed to dominate and close out the game with solid performances from Chet Holmgren, Jared McCain, and Ajay Mitchell.

LeBron James’ frustrations nearly came to the surface when he clearly sounded off during his postgame media scrum. When asked about holding Gilgeous-Alexander to only 18 points and six assists (8-15 FG, 53.3 FG%), James did not sound pleased with the question.

“We’re down one. This ain’t Shai vs. the Lakers. It’s Lakers vs. the Thunder. We’re down 1-0. Keep the main thing the main thing, if we win or lose, that’s what it’s all about,” said James as he dodged any comment on Gilgeous-Alexander’s game.

 

Moreover, he was asked about the Lakers’ glaring issues on the offensive end of the floor. He pointed to the absence of Luka Doncic, hinting that the Thunder’s defense was too much for them to manage without Doncic in Game 1.

“The offensive issues coming from? We have a guy that averaged 37 a game…. 33.5 per game… There are issues right there. We’re playing against the No. 1 defensive team in the NBA in ratings or whatever. And when you play them, you need guys that can attract multiple defenders on the floor at all times.”

“I feel like we had some great shots tonight, and we missed them. You play against the world champions without having a guy that averages 34; we need to be better at finding ways to get to the blender, finding ways to get to the paint.”

“We know they’re a paint-swarming team, so we have to be better at getting into the paint and not turning the ball over and shooting with confidence,” concluded James.

 

This is not a shot at his own teammates, who combined for 17 turnovers tonight (James had only two of them), but an urgency alarm to push them to be better. Luka Doncic’s best-case scenario right now is a Game 3 return or potentially Game 4.

Until then, players like Austin Reaves and Luke Kennard will have to take up the burden of the playmaking alongside James. Reaves had four turnovers to go with his eight points, five rebounds, and six assists tonight. Clearly, he did not contribute as much as he could on offense, as he shot 3-16 from the floor (18.8 FG%) and missed all five of his three-point shot attempts.

The only bright spark for the Lakers’ offense was Rui Hachimura with his 18 points, two rebounds, and two assists while going 7-13 from the field (53.8 FG%) and 3-6 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%). But as good as he is on offense, he is a defensive liability who finished the game with a -21 net (+/-) rating.

Therefore, it is now on the shoulders of players like Austin Reaves and Luke Kennard to step up in their games for the Lakers to have any chance of extending this series until a time that Doncic is back on the roster fully healthy.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Full Dislocation Confirmed For Jarred Vanderbilt As JJ Redick Gives Update On Injured Lakers Forward
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like